The Gilman City Council had its regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 10.
The regular meeting of the city council was called to order by Mayor Rick Theesfeld. Council responding to roll call were: Mike McGehee aye, Randy Eimen aye, Bill Kraft aye, John Elliott aye, Darrel Bachman aye, and Steve Fancher aye. Clerk Susan Morris and Treasurer Sheila Johnson were also present.
The minutes from the Jan. 13 regular meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Theesfeld advised that the Old Boys & Girls Committee is considering having fireworks in August 2020, which show will be handled by a licensed and insured individual/company. The committee is requesting the city’s permission to have the fireworks set off behind the Douglas Township building on South Maple Street, going southeast over the field behind that building.
The board approved said fireworks show behind the Douglas Township building on South Maple Street during Old Boys in August 2020. All aye, except Eimen who voted nay.
Theesfeld also advised that the Old Boys & Girls Committee is discussing a location for RVs and campers during Old Boys in August. They are considering using the lots on the corner of East Crescent and South Central Streets, where the former Green Lantern hotel once stood. Kraft suggested that they could use the undeveloped part of East Seventh Street.
Financially, Central Illinois Disposal advised the city of a rate increase from $6,455.62 per month to $7,190.20 per month for its regular rate, plus an increase from $211.30 to $238.42 (for two tons) for each extra trip due to truck #1 being full.
The board moved to approve said rate increases.
The board voted to approve payment of $24,921.61 to Iroquois Paving Corporation for the N. Thomas/E. Second Streets project. All aye. As the 2019 Bond Project Fund has only $2,460.30 left in it, the balance due of $22,461.31 will be paid from the TIF 1 fund.
The city received a letter from Show Bus Public Transportation in January requesting a donation from the City. No discussion was had, and no council member made a motion regarding the donation request.
The city received a letter in early February from the Iroquois West Post Prom Committee requesting a donation from the City. The board approved a donation of $250.00 to the Iroquois West Post Prom Committee.
Also approved were:
— The transfer of $15,000.00 from the general fund to the road & bridge fund.
— The bills as they were presented, and to approve the balance sheet, and profit and loss statement dated Feb. 10 as presented.
Alderman Bachman, Elliott, Fancher, Eimen, McGehee and Kraft had nothing to discuss.
Mayor Theesfeld advised that Piggush Engineering is revising the proposed plans for the North Central streetscaping project, and he will be meeting with Mr. Piggush this week to discuss them.
As for public comments, resident Robert Kramer spoke to the council about advertising for the businesses on North Central Street.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:25 p.m.