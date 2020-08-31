An area community recently pulled together to help a young man who recently had his bicycle stolen.
It started Aug. 18 when Deputy Doug Brenner of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the manager of Pilot in Gilman.
Benner said he was told Bobby Rodriquez’s bike had been stolen and they were wanting police to investigate the matter.
Benner met with the manager and they looked at surveillance camera footage in the area, where Rodriguez had parked his bike along the side of the Pilot. However the bike was just out of the camera reach and nothing could be determined from it.
Staff at the Pilot had searched for the bike and couldn’t find it. Officers also searched for it, but to no avail.
Brenner said Rodriguez is a familiar sight in the Gilman area and that people in the community know his bicycle is important to him.
“”He’s a great kid and always has a smile on his face,” he said.
Brenner said after about a week he was certain the bike would not be found and he wanted to do something to make sure Rodriguez had a bike to get him around the community.
“I contacted Walmart,” he said, and “asked if they had any bikes on sale. I was willing to buy one just because I felt it was important for him to have a bike.”
He said he first told the story to one of the mangers at Walmart, who then got him in touch with the store manager, Jay Maxson. Maxson said the store would donate the bike if Brenner would just pay the sales tax.
The store got the bike assembled for him and ready to be picked up by Brenner, which he did. Brenner purchased the extended warranty for the bike and a bike lock for it.
Brenner said in the meantime he found out that the staff at Pilot had started a drive to raise funds to get Rodriguez a bike also. That amounted to $150. He said Pilot General Manager Jeff Bartley said they would give Rodriguez a gift card for safety equipment and accessories for the bike.
Brenner said Rodriguez and his family are very thankful to the community for the new bike and other items.
Brenner, too, said he is happy with the community’s compassion and helpfulness for someone in need.
“There are amazing people in this community,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t know Bobby. I was inspired with that.”