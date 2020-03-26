The regular March meeting of the city council was called to order by Mayor Rick Theesfeld. Council responding to roll call were Mike McGehee, Randy Eimen, Bill Kraft, John Elliott, Darrel Bachman, and Steve Fancher aye. Clerk Susan Morris and Treasurer Sheila Johnson were also present.
Mayor Rick Theesfeld advised of an EPA water pollution control (wastewater) revolving loan at 1 ½% interest available to the City wherein 30% of the loan would be forgiven. He suggests that the City apply for the loan to be used to replace the main trunk line from the north sewer plant to E. Fifth St. and then west to the railroad tracks, increasing the size of the sewer line. The project is estimated to be $1,600,000, so $480,000 would be forgiven. Mayor Theesfeld stated that E. Fifth St. from N. Maple St. to N. Central St. would be resurfaced as part of that project. An increase in the sewer rate may be necessary, and the loan funds would probably be available in 2021.
Theesfeld advised that the Old Boys & Girls committee is still in the process of applying for 501©(3) status. The committee may wish to have the city apply for a grant from the Mary Helen Roberts Trust for Old Boys. No alderman expressed an objection.
Barb Offill, an Iroquois County board member, inquired about whether the county board chairman has been in touch with the City of Gilman regarding the Communication Services Agreement between Iroquois County and the City of Gilman. Theesfeld advised that he has not.
Theesfeld suggested allowing the Gilman Fire Department to pay only $300 each for the water and sewer connections for the new construction on the west side of town, rather than the usual $500 each for commercial construction. The council approved a reduction in fees and charge only $300 each for water and sewer connections. All aye, except Fancher who abstained.
Theesfeld advised of the High-Speed Rail Alliance’s request for the city to become a member, as Gilman may be a stop on the new line, if constructed, from Chicago to St. Louis. The council approved payment of $250 to the High-Speed Rail Alliance for a one-year municipal membership. All aye, except Eimen who voted nay.
Theesfeld advised that additional work in connection with the North Central streetscaping project has been suggested, which is redoing East Front Street from North Central Street to North Main Street, and Second Street from North Central Street west to the railroad tracks. The board approved the additional engineering by Piggush Engineering, Inc., as follows: Phase I site engineering design, $9,830; Phase II site engineering design, $12,350; Total $22,180. Theesfeld advised that if the city is awarded the grant, 80 percent of these costs will be reimbursed to the city.
The board approved the Piggush Engineering proposal of $7,080 for the EPA revolving loan fund application and the payment to Iroquois Paving Corporation in the sum of $2,941.29 for the North Thomas/East Second Street project..
Aldermen, Elliott, Fancher, Eimen, McGehee, Kraft and Bachman had nothing to discuss.
Also approved at the meeting were
— The minutes from the regular meeting Feb. 10, according to the minutes of the meeting.
— The transfer of $15,000 from the general fund to the road & bridge fund. All aye.
— The adoption of Ordinance No. 19-20-12 authorizing the ceding of private activity bonding authority to the Eastern Illinois Economic Development Authority for the 2020 volume cap.
— The amending of the members of the city’s police committee to include Kraft, Elliott and McGehee.
— The bills as they were presented, and to approve the balance sheet, and profit and loss statement dated March 9 as presented.
— The transfer of all of the sums in the Prospect Bank Certificate of Deposit back to the general fund (allocated for water and storm) and close the Certificate of Deposit. Theesfeld advised that the interest rate for the Prospect Bank Certificate of Deposit for the water and storm fund has decreased to 1.09 percent.