The matter of a contract for telecommunicator services was at the forefront of Gilman City County’s meeting.
According to the minutes of the meeting, resident Gerald Whitlow was present and spoke as an Iroquois County Board member about the proposed Communication Services Agreement between Iroquois County and the City of Gilman, along with the county’s bill for the same in the sum of $2,141.61. Iroquois County Board member Chad McGinnis met with Mayor Rick Theesfeld and Alderman Randy Eimen late last week to discuss the proposed agreement as well. The council has many questions for the county including, but not limited to, what authority does the county have to bill the city and why is Gilman billed but Danforth, Crescent, Donovan, etc. are not. After a lengthy discussion between Whitlow, Iroquois County Board member and resident of Gilman Barb Offill and Eimen, the issue of the agreement died for lack of a motion.
As a resident, Offill commented on how narrow the driving lanes on North Central Street become when long pick-up trucks are parked, especially in front of Boondocks. Theesfeld advised of the possible grant for streetscaping North Central Street, which project may be done in 2021.
The aldermen gave their updates.
John Elliott stated that a resident had approached him about the possible purchase of the former Kuipers’ Sales lots or the former Green Lantern/Cook lots, all now owned by the city.
Randy Eimen advised that the second bill from Tholens’ Landscaping & Garden Center for $2,800 is for trees planted in the former Kuipers’ Sales lots owned by the city.
He also advised that the city previously did not receive any desirable police applicants and will again advertise for the position of an additional police officer. A short discussion was had about contacting Onarga and/or Danforth to work out some sort of shared police officer.
Bob Kraft recommended that the city cut down a large tree on East Fifth Street, as it is dying and dropping branches. Matt Price will be contacted.
Other items discussed included which additional tree needing to be removed.
Theesfeld asked the council for names of a possible city zoning board member, to replace Jason Scharp who resigned.
Also at the meeting, the board approved:
— The bills, balance sheet, and profit and loss statement.
— The minutes from the November meeting.
— The transfer of $7,000 from the general fund to the road and bridge fund.
— Two additional gaming permits for Pilot, which were issued Dec. 2.
— The payment of $202,361.04 to Iroquois Paving Corporation for the North Thomas/East Second Street project. Theesfeld advised that this is not the last payment due for the project.
The meeting adjourned at 8:48 p.m.