GILMAN – In appreciation for 25 years of service to Cleary Building Corp., Mack Wilken, branch manager at the company’s Gilman office, was recently recognized and presented with an anniversary certificate and a custom Cleary jacket.
Over the course of his tenure at Cleary, Wilken, who lives in Onarga, has made a valuable contribution to the growth and success of the company, according to a news release.
