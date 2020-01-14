Several vehicles have been broken into in Gilman, and it was discussed at Monday evening’s Gilman City Council meeting.
“We are aware of it,” said alderman Steve Fancher. He said he also knows a police officer can’t be everywhere at all times — neither Gilman officers or county deputies when there isn’t a city police officer on duty.
He said, “Gilman isn’t like it used to be”, where everyone knew their neighbors.
Police chief Jason Anderson said two vehicle have been stolen in the past few days. There have also be a few cars broken into, with items stolen from inside. He said there are vehicle which were damaged on the outside when the person was trying to get inside.
Anderson reminds residents: “Leave your doors locked. Be aware of your environment.”
In other business, mayor Rick Theesfeld said the Gilman Community Fire Protection District asked for a variance to build a structure in a residential area. The city’s zoning committee had met regarding this.
The proposed 30x56 foot building would be at Third and Chamberlain. There would be two bays with the doors facing east.
He said there were no objections from the neighbors.
The council approved the variance request for lots 14-16 in block 55.
In the aldermen’s reports, just B__ Kraft had comments.
He said a drain at the corner of Third and Hamilton that keeps getting backed up. There’a a request for it to be jetted.
Theesfeld said that can be done, and new tiling has been approved for the area.
Kraft also said there’s a 15-18 foot tall tree at the grade school which looks like it has died, and it needs to be taken down. He said the city could probably use its own tractors to take it down.
Also at the meeting the council approved:
— Keeping meeting dates in 2020 at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month.
— The resolution authorizing payment of $5,321.04 from TIF I to Dennis C. Wittenborn for Monical’s.
— The resolution of partial abatement of bonded indebtedness of $65,000.
— A special one-day permit to serve alcohol earlier than allowed on Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 16, to Crossroads Cantina.
— The transfer of $15,000 from the general fund to the road and bridge fund.