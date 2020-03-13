There will be a spring fling benefit craft sale/vendor fair/flea market for the Garage in Gilman.
It will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. March 21 at the Garage, 140 N. Central.
Vendors will include hand-poured by Courtney; BC&K Kitchens baked goods, jams, jellies, and more; Mary Kay; Avon; homemade noodles; baked goods; books, sock monkeys, Pampered Chef; Photographs by Wayne Brown; miscellaneous flea market items and repurposed items; Cub Scouts with candy and Girl Scouts with cookies; and more.
Concessions will be available.