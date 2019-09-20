Gallagher was in Watseka, shopping locally, for his upcoming act during the Watseka Family Festival.
He was in Berkot’s getting the necessary supplies: candy to give kids and treats to “give” to those who attend his show at 7 p.m. in Legion Park.
In his cart were mini candy bars, marshmallows, pie plates, and, of course, watermelon.
“I’m going to cut them into thirds with my special knife,” he said. There were four in his cart.
There was a birthday cake — and it’s not his birthday.
“There’s got to be someone in the audience who’s birthday it is,” he said. Nothing was said about what he was going to do with the cake.
And, he said, before leaving he would pick up a few pumpkins — to decorate the stage.
“It is fall, isn’t it?”