The Freed Charitable Trust is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for grants and assistance to be used for charitable purposes in the area.
Applications for funds will be available at the Watseka Public Library, Iroquois County Times-Republic, Gilman City Hall and The Gilman Star.
All applications must either document that they are a charitable organization or that the funds will be used for a charitable purpose.
Groups interested in applying should file such applications by May 31 for consideration.
It is expected that the trust will be making awards July 31.
Applications should be sent to ATTN: Freed Trust, P.O. Box 297, Watseka, 60970.