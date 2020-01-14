On Jan. 12 25 shooters were at Glenn Raymond School in Watseka competing in the Knights of Columbus shoot sponsored by St Teresa of Avila #4391. “This was one of the largest showings we’ve had in quite some time,” said chairman Joe Lyznicki in a news release.
“We had shooters come from Watseka, Donovan, Beaverville, Martinton, Sheldon and Momence, and there was several matches that were decided by tie breaking shoot-outs. The winners will now advance to the district Level competition in either Paxton, Clifton or Watseka in February.
The winners were Waylon Webster (9 yr old boy), Karsyn Aris (9 yr old girl), Jack Hutchinson (10 yr old boy) middle row-Makynzi (12 yr old girl), Payton Schaumburg (11 yr old boy)Lily Anderson (11 yr old girl), Gracie Yates (13 yr old girl); Austin Lynch (12 yr old boy), Brenden Henneike (13 yr old boy) and Cory Tincher (14 yr old boy).