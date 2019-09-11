The 4-H results from the Fountain County Fair have been released.
Those earning “Champion” ribbons in their respective classes are:
Blake Inman, Aerospace-level 1; Brayden Inman, Aerospace-level 2, reserve grand champion; Clint Krug, Aerospace-level 3, grand champion
Dallas Hollingsworth, Aquatic Science-division 1, grand champion
Madelyn Massey, ATV-level 3, grand champion
Charlize Rice, Beef Heifers-angus, grand champion; Clint Krug, Beef Heifers-charolais; Dawson Pattengale, Beef Heifers-commercial; Ray Duncan, Beef Heifers-hereford; Tyler Crowder, Beef Heifers-maintainer; Caitlyn Danaher, Beef Heifers-shorthorn and; Chloe Ayers, Beef Heifers-shorthorn plus; Andrew Duncan, Beef Heifers-simmental; Dawson Pattengale, Beef Heifers-sim-solution; Charlize Rice, Beef Heifers-born and raised angus, grand champion; Caleb Crowder, Beef Heifers-born and raised chianina; Dawson Pattengale, Beef Heifers-born and raised crossbred; Ray Duncan, Beef Heifers-born and raised hereford; Andrew Duncan, Beef Heifers-born and raised simmental, reserve grand champion; Tyler Crowder, Beef Heifers-born and raised maintainer; Dawson Pattengale, Beef Heifers-born and raised, sim-solution
Molly Peterson, Beef Poster-level 1; Burke Tuggle, Beef Poster-level 3, grand champion
Ely Smith, Beef Showmanship-junior; Allison Grubbs, Beef Showmanship-intermediate; Charlize Rice, Beef Showmanship-senior, grand champion; Clint Krug, Beef Showmanship-advanced, reserve grand champion
Boden Rice, Beef Steers-angus; Alan Blankenship, Beef Steers-charolais; Ray Duncan, Beef Steers-chianina, grand champion; Allison Grubbs, Beef Steers-crossbred; Ray Duncan, Beef Steers-hereford; Eli Foxworthy, Beef Steers-Maine-anjou; Jocelyn Danaher, Beef Steers-shorthorn; Caitlyn Danaher, Beef Steers-shorthorn plus; Garrett Crowder, Beef Steers-simmental, reserve grand champion; Boden Rice, Beef Steers-born and raised angus; Alan Blankenship, Beef Steers-born and raised charolais; Allison Grubbs, Beef Steers-born and raised crossbred, reserve grand champion; Ray Duncan, Beef Steers-born and raised hereford; Garrett Crowder, Beef Steers-born and raised simmental, grand champion
Jack Weatherman, Boer Goat Does-9-months old to under 12-months; Ray Duncan, Boer Goat Does, 20-months-old to under 24-months
William Weatherman, Goer Goat % Does-6-months to under 9 months, reserve grand champion; Jack Weatherman, Boer Goat % Does-16-months to under 20-months, grand champion; Wyatt Clark, Boer Goat % Does-24-months to under 36-months
Wyatt Clark, Boer Goats Showmanship-junior; Jalyn Allen, Boer Goats Showmanship-intermediate; Wyatt Nixon, Goer Goats Showmanship-advanced, grand champion
Aubrey Ashwill, Cake Decorating-level 1, grand champion; Claire Smith, Cake Decorating-level 2
Erin Sillery, Cat Poster-level 2
Jalyn Allen, Cat: Adult Long Hair-junior; Julianne Rosswurm, Cat: Adult Short Hair-junior, reserve grand champion; Morgan Gulley, Cat: Adult Short Hair-intermediate, grand champion; Nash DePugh, Cat: Adult Short Hair-senior; Morgan Gulley, Cat: Kitten Short Hair-intermediate
Anika Kinnear, Child Development-level C, reserve grand champion; Hayley Saxon, Child Development-level D, grand champion
Andrew Sillery, Computer-level 3, grand champion
Julianne Rosswurm, Consumer Clothing-level 1; Alexis Myers, Consumer Clothing-level 2, reserve grand champion; Hayley Saxon, Consumer Clothing-level 3, grand champion
Bella Bacon, Corn-level 1, reserve grand champion; Justin Galloway, Corn-level 1; Carter Helms, Corn-level 2; Burke Tuggle, Corn-level 3, grand champion
Ciara DeMotte, Creative Writing-level 1, reserve grand champion; Anika Kinnear, Creative Writing-level 3, reserve grand champion
Jessie Frazee, Dairy Bucket Calf, grand champion
William Frazee, Dairy Cows-jersey 4 year old, grand champion
Breanna Batley, Dairy Goat Does-senior yearling
Breanna Batley, Dairy Goat Showmanship-junior; Ruby Deel, Dairy Goat Showmanship-intermediate; Chloe Martin, Dairy Goat Showmanship-senior, grand champion; William Frazee, Dairy Goat Showmanship-advanced, reserve grand champion
Marquess Osborn, Gairy Goat Wethers
Addi Faulkner, Dairy Poster-level 1, reserve grand champion
Jessie Frazee, Dairy Showmanship-junior, grand champion
Benjamin Stewart, Dog Agility-beginning A
Jorja Clark, Dog Obedience-Class 1A, grand champion
Ayden Batchelor, Dog Poster-level 1, reserve grand champion; Mia Nix, Dog Poster-level 1, grand champion
Carson Kirkpatrick, Electricity-division 1; Etienne Kinnear, Electricity-division 2, reserve grand champion; Wesley Jackson, Electricity-division 3; Eli Holmes, Electricity-division 4; Daniel Adams, Electricity-advanced, grand champion
Ryan Sichts, Entomology-level 1 collection, grand champion
Wyatt Ayers, Farm Toy Scene-level 1; Eli Holmes, Farm Toy Scene-level 2, reserve grand champion; Peyt Shumaker, Farm Toy Scene-level 3, grand champion
Emma Leach, Fashion Revue-grade 3; Allie Hunt, Fashion Revue-grade 4; Lilyjah Sichts, Fashion Revue-grade 5, reserve grand Jr. champion; Claire Smith, Fashion Revue-grade; Nina Christodoulou, Fashion Revue-grade 7, grand Jr. champion; Makayla Johnson, Fashion Revue-suit and coat, reserve grand champion; Chloe Martin, Fashion Revue-informal/casual wear; Hayley Saxon, Fashion Revue-free choice, grand champion; Leah Kirkpatrick, Fashion Revue-seperates
Alyssa Doss, Fine Arts-level 3, reserve grand champion; Erin Reynolds, Fine Arts-level 3, grand champion; Kenzie Richardson, Fine Arts-level 3; Etienne Kinnear, Fine Arts-level 1; Jayleigh LaGue, Fine Arts-level 1; Hannah Crowder, Fine Arts-level 1; Avery Donaldson, Fine Arts-level 1.
Caitlin Galloway, Floriculture-level A; Heidi Harkleroad, Floricluture-level A; Molly Cole, Floriculture-level C; Madison Galloway, Floriculture-level C; Leah Kirkpatrick, Floriculture-level C; Hayleigh Elkins, Floriculture-level C, reserve grand champion; Ashley Crowder, Floriculture-level C, reserve grand champion; Ashley Crowder, Floriculture-level D, grand champion
Malah Bridwell, Foods Prepared-grade 3; Clara Sarver, Foods Prepared-grade 4; Etienne Kinnear, Foods Prepared-grade 5, grand champion; Meredith Rosswurm, Foods Prepared-grade 6; Nina Christodoulou, Foods Prepared-yeast rolls/sticks; Maia Cristo, Foods Prepared-yeast bread, reserve grand champion; Anika Kinnear, Foods Prepared-invented healthy snack; Logan Zeigler, Foods Prepared-fruit pie; Aubrey Meihls, Foods Prepared-grade 3; Clara Sarver, Foods Preserved-grade 4; Etienne Kinnear, Foods Preserved-grade 5; Meredith Rosswurm, Foods Preserved-grade 6; Nina Christodoulou, Foods Preserved-freezer jam, reserve grand champion; Maia Cristo, Foods Preserved-canned tomato product; Elliott Rosswurm, Foods Preserved-canned pickle product; Olivia Liggett, Foods Preserved-pressure canned product, grand champion
Anika Kinnear, Forestry-level 3, grand champion
Lucas Kirkpatrick, Garden-3 plate collection; Chase Allen, Garden-3 plate collection, reserve grand champion; Madalynn Beck, Garden-green beans; Andrew Sillery, Garden-carrots; Donavon Johnson, Garden-cucumbers; Makayla Johnson, Garden-cucumbers; Elizabeth Smart, Garden (Herb)-parsley; Logan Zeigler, Garden (Herb)-parsley
Erin Sillery, Genealogy-division 4, grand champion
Jalyn Allen, Geology-level 1, reserve grand champion; Anike Kinnear, Geology-level 3, grand champion
Chloe Ayers, Gift Wrapping-level 1, reserve grand champion; Anike Kinnear, Geology-level 3, grand champion
Chloe Ayers, Gift Wrapping-level 1, reserve grand champion; Meredith Rosswurm, Gift Wrapping-level 2; Chloe Martin, Gift Wrapping-level 3, grand champion
Makayla Mickle, Goats: angora-Jr. doe; Madelyn Massey, Goats: Nigerian dwarfs-Sr. doe; Chloe Martin, Goats: pygmy-5 years old and older, grand champion; Chloe Martin, Goats: pygmy-5 years old and over wethers, grand champion; Makayla Mickle, Goats: pygora-Jr. doe
Katie Liebrandt, Hay and Forrages-level 1, grand champion; Kendall Eberly, Hay and Forrages-level 2; Andrew Duncan, Hay and Forragess-level 3, reserve grand champion
Aubrey Ashwill, Health-level A, reserve grand champion; Aubrey Ashwill, Health-level C, reserve grand champion
Anika Kinnear, Home Environment-level 3, grand champion; Chloe Shoaf, Home Environment-level 3
Tiffany Miller, Horseless Horse-level 1, reserve grand champion; Tabitha Bone, Horseless Horse-level 3, grand champion
Asher Davis, Lawn and Tractor Driving-junior, reserve grand champion; Bryson Davis, Lawn and Tractor Driving-junior, grand champion; Jordan Melvin, Lawn and Tractor Driving-senior
Jalyn Allen, Legos-level 1, grand champion; Alivia Peterson, Legos-level 2, reserve grand champion; Dylan Songer, Legos-level 3
Justin Galloway, Meat Goat Poster-level 1; Madison Galloway, Meat Goat Poster-level 2
Emily Saxon, Memory Book-division 5, grand champion
Anika Kinnear, Misc. Crafts-level 3, grand champion; Alivia Peterson, Misc. Crafts-level 2
Wesley Jackson, Models-level 2, grand champion; Chase Allen, Models-level 3
Ciara DeMotte, Music-level 1; Erin Sillery, Music-level 2; Anika Kinnear, Music-level 3, grand champion
Anika Kinnear, Needlecraft-level 3, grand champion
Chloe Whittington, Pets-level 1, reserve grand champion; Kyan Corley, Pets-level 3, grand champion
Etienne Kinnear, Photography and Black and White Prints-level 1; Hope Harlow, Photography and Black and White Salon-level 3-reserve grand champion; William Weatherman, Photography and Black and White Prints-level1; Jack Weatherman, Photography and Black and White Prints-level 2; Anika Kinnear, Photography and Black and White Prints-level 3, grand champion; Ashlynn Livengood, Photography Color Salon-level 2; Marley Massey, Photoggraphy Color Salon-level 3
Avery Donaldson, Rabbit Poster-level 2, grand champion;
Addi Faulkner, Rabbit Showmanship-junior; Avery Donaldson, Rabbit Showmanship-intermediate; Jacob Keeling, Rabbit Showmanship-senior, grand champion; Jordan Melvin, Rabbit Showmanship-advanced
Mia Nix, Rabbits-Amercan blue Sr. doe; Jordan Melvin, Rabbits-Californian Sr. doe; Addi Faulkner, Rabbits-flemmish giant Sr. buck; Jordan Melvin, Rabbits-Florida white Sr. buck; Allison Dotson, Rabbits-havana Sr. doe; Lilly Cunningham, Rabbits, lionhead Sr. buck; Parker Saxon, Rabbits-Holland lop, solid Sr. buck; Kendall Shumaker, Rabbits-mini lop Jr. doe; Jacob Keeling, Rabbits-mini rex, broken Jr. buck; Molly Cole, Rabbits-Netherland dwarf, tan Sr. buck; Mason Irwin, Rabbits-New Zealand Sr. doe; Hayley Saxon, Rabbits-palomino Sr. doe; Mason Irwin, Rabbits-Polish, black Sr. doe; Mia Nix, Rabbits-continental giant; Haley Harmeson, Rabbits-rex Sr. doe; Lillian Irwin, Rabbits-satin Jr. buck; Ashley Rogers, Rabbits-pet Sr. buck
Jessie Frazee, Recycling-level 1, grand champion; Waylon Frazee, Recycling-level 2, reserve grand champion; Anike Kinnear, Recycling-level 3
Marin Walters, Scrapbook-level 1; Erin Sillery, Scrapbook-level 2; Cami McGrady, Scrapbook-level 3
Emma Leach, Sewing Non-Wearable-grade 3; Etienne Kinnear, Sewing Non-Wearable-grade 5; Anika Kinnear, Sewing Non-Wearable-grade 9; Allie Hunt, Sewing Non-Wearable-grade 4
Marin Walter, Sewing Wearable-grade 3; Allie Hunt, Sewing Wearable-grade 4; Etienne Kinnear, Sewing Wearable-grade 5; Claire Smith, Sewing Wearable-grade 6; Nina Christodoulou, Sewing Wearable-grade 7; Nina Cristo, Sewing Wearaable-informal/casual wear; Micah Stonecipher, Sewing Wearable-dress up; Anika Kinnear, Sewing Wearable-suit and coat; Leah Kirkpatrick, Sewing Wearable-seperates; Hayley Saxon, Sewing Wearable-free choice
Ashlynn Ingalsbe, Sheep-hampshire ewe; Breanna Batley, Sheep-katahdin ewe; Jordan Melvin, Sheep-katahdin yearling; Ashlynn Ingalsbe, Sheep-suffolk ewe, grand champion; Morgan Moore, Sheep-born and raised natural color ewe; Morgan Moore, Sheep-born and raised commercial ewe, grand champion; Wyatt Nixon, Sheep-white faced commercial, grand champion; Halle Smith, Sheep-dorset market lamb; Wyatt Nixon, Sheep-hampshire market; Halle Smith, Sheep-shropshire market, grand champion; Ella Peterson, Sheep-southdown market; Halle Smith, Sheep-whiteface lamb; Wyatt Nixon, Sheep-blackface lamb-reserve grand champion; Breanna Batley, Sheep-all breed rams, grand champion; Rhyane Beck, Sheep-all breed rams, grand champion
Tyler Goodin, Sheep Poster-level 2
Libby Peterson, Sheep Showmanship-intermediate showmanship; Ella Peterson, Sheep Showmanship-senior showmanship; Morgan Moore, Sheep Showmanship-advanced showmanship, grand champion
Uriah Wildman, Shooting Sports-level 1, reserve grand champion; Wesley Jackson, Shooting Sports-level 2; Gabriell Steward, Shooting Sports-level 3, grand champion; Shyanne Steward, Shooting Sports-level 3, grand champion
Hunter Galloway, Small Grains-level 3, grand champion
Anika Kinnear, Siol and Water Science-level 3
Bella Bacon, Soybeans-level 1, reserve grand champion; Hayden Galloway, Soybeans-level 2; Seth Martin, Soybeans-level 3, grand champion
Kyndal Corley, Sport Fishing-level 1; Kyna Corley, Sport Fishing-level 2, reserve grand champion; Anika Kinnear, Sport Fising-level 3, grand champion
Aubrey Ashwill, Swine Barrows-berkshire; Luke Hanson, Swine Barrows-chester white; Chloe Martin, Swine Barrows-duroc; Garrett Crowder, Swinde Barrows-hampshire; Paige Scheurich, Swine Barrows-hereford; Ali Kirkpatrick, Swine Barrows-landrace; Kendall Shumaker, Swine Barrows-Poland; Paige Scheurich, Swine Barrows-spots; Wyatt Nixon, Swine Barrows-tamworth; Haley Harmeson, Swine Barrows-yorkshire; Chase Allen, Swine Barrows-born and raised berkshire; Ashley Crowder, Swine Barrows-born and raised duroc; Luke Hanson, Swine Barrows-born and raised chester white; Garrett Crowder, Swine Barrows-born and raised hampshire; Corbin Brown, Swine Barrows-born and raised here ford; Tyler Crowder, Swine Barrows-born and raised landrace; Caleb Ellmore, Swine Barrows-born and raised Poland; Ashley Crowder, Swine Barrows-born and raised crossbred Middlewest; Garrett Crowder, Swine Barrows-born and raised crossbred heavyweight
Seth Martin, Swine Gilts-berkshire; Logan Myers, Swine Gilts-chester white; Logan Weldon, Swine Gilts-duroc; Audree Brown, Swine Gilts-hampshire; Caven Brown, Swine Gilts-hereford; Tyler Crowder, Swine Gilts-landrace; Seth Ellmore, Swine Gilts-Poland; Mason Irwin, Swine Gilts-spots; Micah Stonechiper, Swine Gilts-tamworh; Seth Martin, Swine Gilts-yorkshire; Chase Allen, Swine Gilts-born and raised berkshire; Logan Myers, Swine Gilts-born and raised chester white; Garrett Crowder, Swine Gilts-born and raised duroc; Caven Brown, Swine Gilts-born and raised hereford, reserve champion; Tyler Crowder, Swine Gilts-born and raised landrace; Seth Ellmore, Swine Gilts-born and raised Poland; Mason Irwin, Swine Gilts-born and raised spots; Clint Krug, Swine Gilts-born and raised yorkshire; Ray Duncan, Swine Gilts-born and raised crossbred lightweight; Tyler Crowder, Swine Gilts-born and raised crossbred Middlewest, grand champion; Peyton Hocking/Allen, Swine Gilts-born and raised crossbred heavyweight
Nora Smith, Swine Poster-level 1; Thomas Harrison, Swine Poster-level 3
Alec Bossaer, 1/16 Model Tractor Pull-division 2, reserve grand champion; Eli Holmes, 1/16 Model Tractor Pull-division 3, grand champion;
Jalyn Allen, Veterinary Science-level 1, grand champion; Emily Saxon, Veterinary Science-level 3, reserve grand champion
Jack Weatherman, Weather and Climate Science-level 2, grand champion; Emily Saxon, Weather and Climate Science-level 3, reserve grand champion
Etienne Kinnear, Wildlife-level 1; Owen Acton, Wildlife-level 2; Anike Kinnear, Wildlife-level 3
Wyatt Ayers, Woodworking-level A; Lillian Irwin, Woodworking-level B; Brent Myers, Woodworking-level C, reserve grand champion; Eli Kirkpatrick, Woodworking-level D, grand champion
Those earning Reserve Champion ribbons in their respective classes are:
Etienne Kinnear, Aerospace-level 1, champion; Parker Saxon, Aerospace-level 2, champion; Olivia Liggett, Aerospace-level 3, champion
Aubrey Ashwill, Beef Heifers-angus; Clint Krug, Beef Heifers-charolais; Maddox Rice, Beef Heifers-commercial; Grace Smith, Beef Heifers-hereford; Stormy Swaim, Beef Heifers-maintainer; Jocelyn Danaher, Beef Heifers-shorthorn plus; Brandon Ingalsbe, Beef Heifers-simmental; Andrew Duncan, Beef Heifers-sim-solution; Wyatt Ayers, Beef Heigers-born and raised angus, champion; Maddox Rice, Beef Heifers-born and raised crossbred, champion; Grace Smith, Beef Heifers-born and raised hereford, champion; Stormy Swaim, Beef Heigers-maintainer; Jocelyn Danaher, Beef Heifers-shorthorn plus; Brandon Ingalsbe, Beef Heifers-simmental; Andrew Duncan, Beef Heifers-sim-solution; Wyatt Ayers, Beef Heifers-born and raised angus, champion; Maddox Rice, Beef Heifers-born and raised crossbred, champion; Grace Smith, Beef Heifers-born and raised hereford, champion; Brandon Ingalsbe, Beef Heifers-born and raised simmental, champion; Stormy Swaim, Beef Heifers-born and raised maintainer, champion; Andrew Duncan, Beef Heifers-born and raised sim solution, champion
Ashley Crowder, Beef Poster-level 3, champion
Eli Foxworthy, Beef Showmanship-junior, champion; Maddox Rice, Beef Showmanship-intermediate, champion; Boden Rice, Beef Showmanship-senior, champion; Stormy Swaim, Beef Showmanship-advanced, champion
Katie Liebrandt, Beef Steers-angus; Clint Krug, Beef Steers-charolais; Gracie Foxworthy, Beef Steers-chianina; Ely Smith, Beef Steers-crossbred; Claire Smith, Beef Steers-hereford, champion; Aubrey Ashwill, Beef Steers-simmental; Luke Foxworthy, Beef Steers-born and raised angus, champion
Ashlynn Ingalsbe, Beef Steers-born and raised crossbred, champion; Claire Smith, Beef Steers-born and raised hereford, champion; Aubrey Ashwill, Beef Steers-born and raised simmental, champion
Molly Cole, Boer Goat Does-20 months old to under 24 months old; Ray Duncan, Boer Goat Does-3 months to under 6 months
Myliegh Williams, Boer Goat % Does-12 months to under 16 months; Levi Gulley, Boer Goat % Does-36 months old and older; Joseph Sims, Boer Goat % Does-0-3 months of age
Etienne Kinnear, Cake Decorating-level 1, reserve grand champion; Ethan Wise, Cake Decorating-level 2, champion
Ayden Batchelor, Cat Poster-level 1, reserve grand champion
Kendall Shumaker, Cat: Adult Long Hair-junior, champion
Leah Kirkpatrick, Child Development-level C; Chloe Shoaf, Child Development-level D, champion
Aubrey Ashwill, Consumer Clothing-level 1, champion
Donavon Johnson, Corn-level 1, champion; Hayden Galloway, Corn-level 2, champion; Hunter Galloway, Corn-level 3, champion
Etienne Kinnear, Creative Writing-level 1, champion; Hope Harlow, Creative Writing-level 3, champion
Waylon Frazee, Dairy Bucket Calf, reserve grand champion
Breanna Batley, Dairy Goat Does-2-3 year old milking; Addi Faulkner, Dairy Goat Does-Int. doe kid
Breanna Batley, Dairy Goat Wethers
Ashlynn Livengood, Dog Agility-intermediate A, champion
Myliegh Williams, Dog Obedience-class 1A, champion
Chloe Ayers, Electricity-division 1, champion; William Weatherman, Electricity, division 2, champion; Nolan Acton, Electricity-division 3, champion; Ethan Wise, Electricity, division 4, champion; Chrisitian Bossaer, Electricity-advanced, champion
Etienne Kinnear, entomology-level 1 poster, reserve grand champioin
Chloe Ayers, Farm Toy Scene-level 1, champion; Bryson Davis, Farm Toy Scene-level 2, champion; Dylan Songer, Farm Toy Scene-level 3, champion
Ryleigh Farley, Fashion Revue-grade 3, champion; Soleil Anderson, Fashion Revue-grade 4, champion; Grace Hiller, Fashion Revue-grade 5, champion; Kacey Kirkpatrick, Fashion Revue-grade 7, champion; Maia Cristo, Fashion Revue-informal/casual wear, champion; Anika Kinnear, Fashion Revue-suit and coat, champion; Anike Kinnear, Fashion Revue-free choice, champion
Jessie Frazee, Fine Arts-level 1, champion; Emma Poll, Fine Arts-level 1, champion; Lilyjah Sichts, Fine Arts-level 1, champion; Waylon Frazee, Fine Arts-level 1, champion; Alivia Peterson, Fine Arts-level 2, champion; Anika Kinnear, Fine Arts-level 3, champion; Cora Reynolds, Fine Arts-level 3, champion; Courtney Sims, Fine Arts-level 3, champion
Aubrey Hicks, Floriculture-level C, champion; Lexie Martin, Floriculture-level D, champion
Marin Walters, Foods Prepared-grade 3, champion; Bella Bacon, Foods Prepared-grade 4, champion; Lilyjah Sichts, Foods Prepared-grade 5, champion; Emilee Jean, Foods Prepared-grade 6, champion; Hayleigh Elkins, Foods Prepared-yeast rolls/sticks, champion; Chloe Martin, Foods Prepared-yeast bread, champion; Haley Harmeson, Foods Prepared-invented healthy snack, champion; Olivia Liggett, Foods Prepared-fruit pie, champion
Tiffany Miller, Foods Preserved-grade 3, champion; Julianne Rosswurm, Foods Preserved-grade 4, champion; Jalyn Allen, Foods Preserved-grade 5, champion; Emily Jean, Foods Preserved-grade 6, champion; Emily Jimenez, Foods Preserved-freezer jam, champion; Anika Kinnear, Foods Preserved-canned pickle product, champion
Lucas Kirkpatrick, Garden-green beans, champion; Erin Sillery, Garden-carrots, champion; Abbigail Allen, Garden (Herb)-mint, champion; Lucas Kirkpatrick, Garden (Herb)-thyme, champion
Kylee Phelps, Gift Wrapping-level 1, champion; Ethan Wise, Gift Wrapping-level 2, champion; Anika Kinnear, Gift Wrapping-level 3, reserve grand champion
Makayla Mickle, Goats: Angora-Jr. doe; Marley Massey, Goats: Nigerian Dwarfs-Sr. doe; Chloe Martin, Goats: Pygmy-18-24 months senior doe kids, reserve grand champion; Chloe Martin, Goats: Pygmy- 3 year old does, reserve grand champion; Chloe Martin, Goats: Pygmy-3 year old wethers, reserve grand champion
Morgan Galloway, Hay and Forrages-level 3, champion
Hayley Saxon, Health-level C, champion
Hayley Saxon, Home Environment-level 3, reserve grand champion
Paul Adams, Lawn and Tractor Driving-junior, champion; Nolan Acton, Lawn and Tractor Driving-junior, champion; Owen Acton, Lawn and Tractor Driving-senior-champion
Lilly Cunningham, Legos-level 1, champion; Ethan Wise, Legos-level 2, champion; Burke Tuggle, Legos-level 3, champion
Etienne Kinnear, Misc. Crafts-level 1, reserve grand champion; Peyt Shumaker, Misc. Crafts-level 3, champion; Jalyn Allen, Misc. Crafts-level 1, champion; Rya Jackson, Misc. Crafts-level 2, champion
Bree Townsend, Models-level 2, reserve grand champion
Abbigail Allen, Music-level 3, reserve grand champion
Ethan Wise, Needlecraft-level 2, reserve grand champion; Lexie Martin, Needlecraft-level 3, champion
Jalyn Allen, Pets-level 1, champion; Mikeal Huff, Pets-level 3, champion
Katie Liebrandt, Photography Black and White Prints-level 1, champion; Ella Peterson, Photography Black and White Salon-level 3, champion; Addi Faulkner, Photography Color Prints-level 1, champion; Emma Wade, Photography Color Prints-level 2, champion; Aubrey Hicks, Photography Color Prints-level 3, champion; Parker Saxon, Photography Color Salon-level 2, champion; Mackenzie Livengood, Photography Color Salon-level 3, champion
Mia Nix, Rabbit Poster-level 1, reserve grand champion
Mia Nix, Rabbits, America White Sr. Buck-champion; Jordan Melvin, Rabbits-Californian Sr. Buck, champion; Addi Faulkner, Rabbits-flemmish giant Jr. doe, champion; Parker Saxon, Rabbits-Holland lop, broken Sr. doe, champion; Kendall Shumaker, Rabbits-mini lop Jr. buck, champion; Kaydence Julian, Rabbits-Netherland dwarf, shaded Sr. doe, champion; Mason Irwin, Rabbits-New Zealand Jr. doe, champion; Hayley Saxon, Rabbits-palomino Sr. buck, champion; Kendall Shumaker, Rabbits-polish, broken Sr. buck, champion; Haley Harmeson, Rabbits-rex Jr. buck, champion; Lillian Irwin, Rabbits-satin Jr. doe, champion; Cam Davis, Rabbits-pet Sr. doe, champion
Jalyn Allen, Recycling-level 1, champion
Ashley Snider, Scrapbook-level 3, champion
Jorja Clark, Sewing Non-Wearable-grade 3, champion; Makayla Johnson, Sewing Non-Wearable-grade 9, champion
Ryleigh Farley, Sewing Wearable-grade 3, champion; Soleil Anderson, Sewing Wearable-grade 4, champion; Lilyjah Sichts, Sewing Wearable-grade 5, champion; Kacey Kirkpatrick, Sewing Wearable, champion; Chloe Martin, Sewing Wearable-informal/casual wear, champion; Bernadette Goeppner, Sewing Wearable-dress up, champion; Makayla Johnson, Sewing Wearable-suit and coat, champion; Anika Kinnear, Sewing Wearable-free choice, champion
Wyatt Nixon, Sheep-hampshire market; Jordan Melvin, Sheep-all breed rams
Wyatt Nixon, Sheep Showmanship-advanced showmanship
Rya Jackson, Shooting Sports-level 1; Bryson Davis, Shooting Sports-level 2
Caitlin Galloway, Soybeans-level 1; Burke Tuggle, Soybeans-level 3
Wyatt Ayers, Swine Barrows-berkshire; Charlize Rice, Swine Barrows-hampshire; Corbin Brown, Swine Barrows-hereford; Clint Krug, Swine Barrows-landrace; Caleb Ellmore, Swine Barrows-Poland; Chloe Ayers, Swine Barrows-spots; Seth Martin, Swine Barrows-yorkshire; Bailey Duncan, Swine Barrows-born and raised duroc, champion; Charlize Rice, Swine Barrows-born and raised hampshire, champion; Christian Bossaer, Swine Barrows-born and raised Poland, champion; Ashlynn Livengood, Swine Barrows-born and raised spots, champion; Bryson Davis, Swine Barrows-born and raised crossbred middleweight, champion
Lidia Hanson, Swine Gilts-berkshire; Neil Ellmore, Swine Gilts-chester white; Garrett Crowder, Swine Gilts-duroc; Ashley Crowder-hampshire; Grace Smith, Swine Gilts-hereford; Bryce Galloway, Swine Gilts-landrace; Katelynn Brown, Swine Gilts-Poland; Katie Liebrandt, Swine Gilts-spots; Brayden Prickett, Swine Gilts-tamworth; Hannah Prickett, Swine Gilts-tamworth; Grace Smith, Swine Gilts-yorkshire; Luke Hanson, Swine Gilts-born and raised chester white, champion; Mason Irwin, Swine Gilts-born and raised duroc, champion; Lillian Irwin, Swine Gilts-born and raised hampshire, champion; Bryce Galloway, Swine Gilts-born and raised landrace, champion; Lillian Irwin, Swine Gilts-born and raised spots, champion; Rya Jackson, Swine Gilts-born and raised crossbred lightweight, champion
Aubrey Stonecipher, Swine Poster-level 3, champion
Abbigail Allen, Weather and Climate Science-level 3, champion
Nolan Acton, Wildlife-level 1, champion; Jack Stewart, Wildlife-level 3, champion
Mason Irwin, Woodworking-level A, champion; Bryson Davis, Woodworking-level B, champion; Wesley Jackson, Woodworking-level C, champion; Joshua Adams, Woodworking-level D, champion