This year marked the 10th year for the Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation’s annual auction, and this year’s event brought in the most money yet.
Foundation member Nita Dubble said it was a “huge success”, having taken in about $30,000.
There were 261 items on the auction bill, and there were about 250 people who attended the event in Woodworth.
The 4-H foundation is made up of 4-H alums from both counties, and the purpose of the foundation is to give back the two counties’ 4-Hers.
The foundation pays the $20 dues of each 4-Her in both counties, which means about 500 kids in Iroquois and 100 kids in Ford, totaling as much as $13,000.
The foundation also pays a percentage of camp and conference fees. It gives a $500 scholarship to any qualifying senior who is in 4-H. It’s paid for dog agility equipment, outstanding club officer awards, 4-H leader years of service awards, and 4-H member outstanding record book awards.
And, new this year, each first year 4-Her will get a T-shirt.
“One hundred percent of what we make off the auction goes to 4-H kids in Ford and Iroquois counties,” Dubble said.
In return, the 4-H club members help with the auction. Also helping put the event on are fair queens and many volunteers, she said.
“We also have very generous businesses and individuals who donate,” Dubble said. The auctioneers at the event include Jon Mowrey, Dakota Borchers and Wyatt Claire.
These people, plus the bidders and buyers, mean the foundation can continue to give to 4-Hers. “It wouldn’t have been possible without them.”
She said this year the foundation decided to change things a little bit.
In the past baskets were the staple of the auction, but a lot of people whop purchased a basket didn’t want everything in the basket.
So, foundation members thought about what people could need, and focused on such items. There were several toy tractors and televisions.
Also, she said, “Since 4-H is a family-oriented organization we tried to include a lot of weekend getaways.”
Getaways include trips to Knights Action Park in Springfield and Shipshewama in Indiana. Some of these kind of trip packages included hotel stays and food gift cards.
Attendees were treated to a freewill donation meal of pork burgers from the Ford-Iroquois Pork Producers.