Dennis Swan, formerly of Watseka and now of Villa Grove, is a returning participant of the Art Gallery, located in the Old Courthouse Museum. He has set up a display containing photographs he has taken over the years.
Swan will be recognized with an artist’s reception, slated for 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12. The reception will take place at the museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Swan got his start in photography in the 1980’s but with life and raising a family, he drifted away from it. Then, about 2000, when digital photography was in its infancy, he returned to this art form and advanced as technology moved forward. He is basically self-taught but has taken classes to understand the technical and creative aspects of photography.
Swan said, “As a photographer, I have accomplished my goal of seeing something different in my work. I make pictures for myself to express my interpretation of what I see through the camera lens. My choice of subject matter is a direct expression of my personality.” His subject matter includes lighthouses of the Great Lakes region, trains, planes, people, mountains, animals, birds, farming and more. He continued, “The biggest help has been shooting with my mentor and dear friend Terry Seaman. There is not much that Terry doesn’t know about photography.”
He added, “I get my enjoyment from peering through the view finder and shooting what I see.” While he does sell some of his work, photography is his hobby. Ne enjoys gifting someone with a photo he thinks that person will like. “Selling pictures is rewarding, but I don’t want the photo business to take away my photo fun,” he said.
Swan noted, “You won’t see much portrait photography from me. I get my enjoyment from peering through the viewfinder and shooting what I see.”
He uses photography as a means of self-expression and “as you look through my photos you will soon learn that I like variety – doing different things in life and that is the way I get my photos. I have quiet a variety of different photos in my portfolio. In this gallery display you have an opportunity to see black and white photos. I like to theme my displays and this one is, of course, black and white. I will also be displaying the series of canvas wrap photos of the Jan. 20, 2019, moon eclipse. I sat outside for hours that night capturing every phase of the eclipse. Included with the canvas wrap photos will be three large prints of the moon phases that I collaged in PhotoShop. Black and white is becoming my new favorite color, so to speak.”
