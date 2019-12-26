Food from the Heart was started 10 years ago by the Ministerial Association of Watseka.
That first year, 2009, 35 baskets were distributed at the Christmas season, according to a news release. Most of the items were donated.
The next year the number of baskets was increased to 100. Through the years the budget has increased, thanks to the generous donations of churches, individuals, businesses and organizations, making it possible for more than 400 baskets. This is done still with the original purpose of serving neighbors in need throughout Iroquois County, therefore, Food from the Heart.