The public is invited to a town hall meeting Feb. 13 in Watseka.
The meeting will be for two reasons. It will be at 6 p.m. that day at Trinity Church.
Those in attendance will hear a report of the flood study and work plan for the Iroquois River. That report will be presented by Christopher Burke Engineering.
Second, there will be a question and answer session about establishing an Iroquois County River Conservancy District. This referendum will be put to voters in the proposed district boundaries on the March 17 ballot.
Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure was in attendance at the recent Watseka City Council to talk about the upcoming meeting.
“Hopefully you all will be able to attend the meeting,” he said.
The proposed conservancy district will include all of Concord, Belmont Middleport and Iroquois townships. It will also include an area one mile on either side of the Iroquois River going north to the border of Kankakee County so that it includes parts of Martinton, Ashkum, Papineau and Chebanse townships that border the river one mile on either side, according to the information provided.
The question will ask if the conservancy district should be organized. The maximum rate of annual tax levied is proposed to be .083 percent, he said.
Shure said at the meeting, there will be officials from both Illinois and Indiana to talk about the work that has been done on the flood study and work plan for the Iroquois River.
Mayor John Allhands said also at the meeting, “You’ll have a chance to hear about this DCEO (Department of Commerce and Economic Development) grant paid for and have them explain it. It’s pretty interesting, as far as determination of where the problems are originally in both states and they relate to each other and about the different solutions.”
In other matters, the council approved a new public works building for $472,662.51 to FBI Builders, which will be paid for from the water and sewer bond. That motion was approved 5-0 with aldermen Mark Garfield, Dave Mayotte and Monna Ulfers absent.
Also approved 5-0 was a motion for $8,500 to Sealtite Insulation for work on the west water tower.
The council also approved the Lee Excavating bid for $33,980 for demolition of four properties to be demolished through the Department of Natural Resources grant. Those properties are 434 N. Third, 501 E. Oak, 520 E. Oak and 316 S. Yount Ave. That bid was approved 5-0.
Lee Excavating was also approved for $10,900 to demolish 314 N. Third St. This will be paid from the general fund.
In other action, Allhands said the Unit 9 School District will sell a portion of it’s property to the city for $1 so the city can expand it’s impound lot. This property is by the unit office.
City attorney Joe Cainkar said that there will need to be an ordinance to indicate the transfer of property. The paperwork will be finalized and the issue revisited at the February meeting, Allhands said.