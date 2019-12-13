A man charged in a Watseka stabbing last month is facing two first degree murder charges.
Iroquois County State’s Attorney James Devine said Friday he filed the two charges against Andre Maiden, 23, Hoopeston, Thursday.
He is already charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery with regard to the Nov. 21 death of Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, last known address Watseka.
The two new charges are murder with intent to kill/injure and murder knowing there was a strong probability of killing/injuring.
Devine said that the charges come “based on a review of some video surveillance that made more clear some of the circumstances.”
The stabbing occurred outside Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. In an earlier court proceeding, Assistant States Attorney Alex O’Brien said that Maiden was inside the funeral home and Nelson was outside on the sidewalk. When Maiden exited the funeral home there was an altercation between the two men.
Maiden was indicted by an Iroquois County Grand Jury Dec. 4 on the aggravate battery and involuntary manslaughter charges.
He is being held in the Iroquois County Jail on $150,000 bond with 10 percent to apply.
However, Devine said a bond hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 before Judge James Kinzer. Devine said he will be asking for an increase to Maiden’s bond. Maiden’s attorney Robert Regas is expected to ask for a bond reduction at that same time, he said.