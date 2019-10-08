Fire

Firefighters from across the Illiana region are responding to a fire in Kentland, Indiana Tuesday night.

 Photo by Scott Anderson

The fire is at a plastics factory in Kentland. Watseka is one of the fire departments responding. Watseka was called at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.