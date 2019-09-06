Firefighters were on scene for about two hours at T&D Metal in Watseka Friday afternoon to extinguish a fire that started in the grinding room.
Lt. Kenny Baier of the Watseka Fire Department said, “We were able to isolate it to that area.”
The employees noticed smoke around noon, he said, and couldn’t determine where it was coming from. The building was evacuated. Firefighters were called and found the fire, which did about $10,000 in damage to some I-beams in the ceiling area between the first and second floors, he said. There were no injuries reported.
“We think it started from sparks from the grinder,” Baier said.
Assisting Watseka Fire Department Friday afternoon were firefighters from Crescent City, Milford, Martinton and St. Anne.