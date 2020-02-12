The Stockland Fire Department was called out to Wagner Products outside Milford Wednesday morning.
Stockland Fire Chief Dave Morgeson said the department was dispatched between 9-9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a fire that was started when a belt on a seed mixer burned off.
Asked about the extent of the damage from the fire, Morgeson said Wagner’s will likely have to replace the belts and some charred lumber.
Morgeson said firefighters were on-scene for roughly two hours.
Several area fire departments responded to a mutual aid request at the facility.
Morgeson said Milford, Sheldon, Wellington, Woodland and Watseka fire departments responded to the fire.
While the fire turned out to be relatively small, Morgeson said he decided to err on the side of caution and put out a call for mutual aid due to the size of the facility and the manpower that would be needed if a fire got out of hand there.
“On that facility, I err on the side of caution when we get called there,” Morgeson said. “If it turned into a good fire, it would take a lot of manpower to deal with it.”
Morgeson praised the employees at Wagner’s for doing what they could to address the issue before the fire department arrived on-scene.
“The employees did what they needed to do before we got on-scene,” he said. “So we didn’t have a lot of work to do.”