A fire in a dryer unit at Winnie’s in Watseka was extinguished Tuesday morning.
Watseka Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said firefighters were called at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 14 to Winnie’s for a possible structure fire.
He said when firefighters arrived they found a dryer was running with clothes in it. When the person arrived to get the clothes there was fire in the dryer unit. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the smoke was ventilated from the building.
Estimated loss to the business was unknown, but the extent of the damage was to the dryer unit itself.