A clothes dryer fire in Stockland caused a lot of smoke damage.
Fire chief Dave Morgeson said about noon Monday the department got the fire call to 2828 East 850 North.
“When we pulled up we saw a lot of smoke,” he said.
A call was made to Milford, Wellington, Sheldon and Woodland for mutual aid. “I wanted to err on the side of caution,” he said.
Crews were on scene for about two hours, having found that there was a lot of smoke damage to the home, but no structural damage.
Morgeson said the couple who live in the home were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but it was a precautionary measure.