Nov. 25 is the first day for candidates of established political parties to file their nomination papers in the Iroquois County Clerk's Office for the March 17, 2020 Primary Election, according to information from the Iroquois County clerk.
Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The last day to file the necessary papers in the county clerk’s office is at 5 p.m. Dec. 2.
Offices to be nominated are circuit clerk, coroner, and state’s attorney. Also to be nominated are 10 county board members: District I: two members; District II: three members; District III: two members; and District IV: three members.
Precinct committeemen in all 37 precincts will be elected.
Petitions for these offices are available in the Iroquois County Clerk’s office. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For additional information, please call (815) 432-6960 during regular business hours.