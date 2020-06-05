A fifth person has died of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Iroquois County Public Health Department officials announced that a man in his 70s died this week.
“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss. At this time we are not providing any additional details on this individual. We kindly ask that the public respect the privacy of this family during this difficult time,” according to the press release from the health department.
The cumulative total for the number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 134 as of June 5. As of this writing, the health department has received 1,503 test results for COVID-19, with 1,369 being negative and 132 being positive. Of those 134, 103 have recovered and have been released from isolation. Three are hospitalized. Twenty-three remain isolated at home.
“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005. Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics,” according to the health department information.
Zip code level information on confirmed COVID-19 cases is available at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics. For Iroquois County those numbers include: 60970, Watseka, 12 cases; 60955, Onarga, 13 cases; 60928, Crescent City, 7 cases; 60938, Gilman, 6 cases; 60930, Danforth, 6 cases; 60912, Beaverville, 6 cases; 60911, Ashkum, 9 cases; 60927, Clifton, 47 cases; 60922, Chebanse, 12 cases.
Information about COVID-19 cases in long term care facilities among residents and staff is available at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. For Iroquois County, those numbers as of Friday afternoon are: Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath, 44 cases, four deaths; and Prairieview Lutheran Homes, three cases.
“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a period of ten days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved. These recovered cases are then released from isolation by
the health department.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”