Business owners are being encouraged to prepare for any emergency.
February is Business Emergency Preparedness Month, said Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci.
“The purpose is to try to encourage local businesses to have an emergency plan and to be prepared for disasters,” he said.
He is encouraging business owners to have an emergency plan and make sure it is updated regularly.
“When businesses are prepared for disasters, they can prepare more quickly,” he said. In turn, the communities are also able to recover more quickly.
He gave examples, noting that businesses such as grocery stores and hardware stores are essential for people’s every day lives. If such businesses happen to be affected by a disaster, that can impact the community.
If business owners are able to plan for emergencies and recover after them they can provide the essential services needed, he said, as well as keep people working and the economy moving.
Ceci said business leaders can start by working on their plan, figuring out what to do in specific disaster situations and what is needed to get the business up and running again.
The plan should include where employees can evacuate in case of an emergency, where the nearest shelters are if needed, what safety equipment is in place and when it was last inspected, what communications devices are needed to keep the business operational, and how the business plans to address cyber security.
Ceci said his agency is available to review emergency plans should the business owner desire that service.
“After reviewing the plan, EMA will provide suggestions for improvement and a certificate of recognition for striving to be a prepared business. This certificate can be proudly displayed for customers to see, showing the business’s dedication to its employees and clientele,” he said in a news release.
Ceci said, too, that there are many resources for business leaders to use as a resource with regards to preparedness. one of those is ready.gov/busineses, which has free planning tools. People can also contact the Iroquois County EMA at ema@co.irouqois.il.us or 815-432-6997 with questions or to have their plan reviewed.