The Iroquois County Board Policy and Procedure Committee met Thursday morning. It approved resolutions to declare a vacancy in the office of county clerk and to appoint a county clerk replacement.
Clerk Lisa Fancher submitted her resignation, effective Sept. 10, in April. The board accepted this resignation, and it appointed the office’s chief deputy Breein Suver to the position.
Fancher said she wanted to resign for no other reason but being “burned out”.
“Just because we make it look easy doesn’t mean it is.”
She was hired as chief deputy in December of 1998. She was appointed to fill the county clerk and recorder seat Sept. 18, 2009. In 2010 she ran for the seat, the first of three terms. She said she wanted to “be part of the solution rather than the problem”. Through the year’s she’s seen a lot of changes in county board chairmen and board members, and there’s been a lot budget issues, as well.
“It’s most definitely has been a huge honor to be clerk,” said Fancher, who was the first woman in the Iroquois County seat. She said she’s going to miss the staff, which has been a lot of the same people through the years. “They’re amazing. They’re friends.”
She said, “There’s a lot of mixed emotions,” but she’s looking forward to seeing what’s in store for her next.
Fancher said it’s the Republican Central Committee’s job to make the appointment, but she was asked informally on who should take the seat. “I strongly recommended Breein. She was my one and only recommendation. She loves the job. Her work ethic is like nobody else’s.”
Suver was hired in the recording office in September of 2006. She was made chief deputy by Fancher when she was appointed clerk and recorder in 2008.
She said she’s loved her job, and she loves elections.
“It's what I know how to do and I like every aspect of the job. There are always challenges and those are another favorite. I like to know and understand why things are done the way they are done, without accepting ‘that is just the way it has always been done’ as an answer. It also helps to work with the group that I get to work with everyday, they are all pretty amazing in their own right.
“Lisa has been an excellent mentor and her day to day presence in the office will be missed tremendously. With her at the helm we are like a well oiled machine and I hope to keep things keeping on without much change.”
Fancher’s term was through Nov. 30, 2022. Suver will have the office Sept. 11-Nov. 30 this year. There will be a special election Nov. 3 to fill the seat Dec. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022.