The March 17 Primary Election in Iroquois County went smoothly.
Iroquois County Lisa Fancher said that all the workers did a “fantastic job.
“The staff is so amazing, and the election judges did so good because they were under a lot of stress with a lot of things right now,” she said.
The threat of the COVID-19 virus worldwide has everyone on edge, and many events being cancelled to help keep the virus at bay as can best be done.
Fancher said while there were a couple of judges who decided not to participate this year, for the most part everyone braved the day and worked.
“It was a slight risk, we believe,” she said of the virus, “but they still did it. I’m so grateful and so proud of everyone. That was my biggest fear, honest to God, in the last few days, that we were going to end up with not enough election judges and I was going to have to move polling places and make people have to drive farther. It just would have been terrible.
“But because they for the most part showed up we didn’t have to do that,” she said. “Everything went amazingly.”
Fancher said the end of night procedures also went very smooth and everything was finished around 9 p.m.
During the day, there were really any problems.
She said they didn’t expect a big turnout, so the 25.62 percent voter turnout was not a surprise.
“We didn’t really have a lot of contested races on the ballot,” she said. “Of course the virus slowed things down. It was very quiet in the office during the day. If it’s very busy in the polling places we get a lot of calls during the day from the polling places.
“We got figures from them periodically about what their turnout was and it just wasn’t looking real good,” she said.
There was just one contested county board race, and then give precincts voted on whether or not to form a conservancy district. Those were the only local issues, she said.
The day started with two memory cards that needed to be re-burned.
“The judges get to the polling places at 5 a.m.,” she said. “They are instructed when we have our training, the first thing for them to do is to get that device going, that way if they have any issues they can call us right away and we can get out there and get it fixed. Two memory cards failed, meaning we burn these cards in the office that has their ballot on their particular card that goes in their machine.
“We’re starting to have these issues with these memory cards,” she said. “It’s not a horrible thing, because they can be fixed. You can burn another card and get it out to the polling place.”
She said the problems were solved before the polls opened, so it didn’t cause problems during the day. The equipment is getting older, she said, so periodically the memory cards need to be re-burned. It’s not an issue, but it can be time-consuming, she said.