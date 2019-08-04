The Iroquois County community is grieving loss of a family with local ties who were killed in a vehicle accident in Missouri.
According to Greene County Sheriff’s Police reports, Jamin Seabert, 41, Reeds Spring, Missouri, Kimberly Seabert, 39, Reeds Spring, Missouri, and Braeden Seabert, 19, Watseka, were killed when the vehicle they were in was struck by another vehicle police say was being driven recklessly and at dangerous speeds Saturday night.
The driver of that vehicle, Andrew M. Lynch, 29, Springfield, Missouri, has been charged with eight counts, including three counts of second degree murder, involving the deaths of the Seaberts. He is being held in the Greene County Jail on no bond.
According to Green County Sheriff’s police reports, the incident started at 6:43 p.m. Aug. 3, when Springfield police were told of a “vehicle pulling a trailer with another vehicle on it driving carelessly in the area of the fairgrounds. It was reported that the vehicle had lost the trailered vehicle and the trailer and was running traffic lights and crosswalks near the fairgrounds.
“Subsequently, Greene County Deputies were dispatched to the area of State Highway H near Hwy WW where the vehicle had reportedly been involved in additional crashes and left the scene. While deputies were in route, a Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter, which was in the area working a joint agency traffic safety project, was requested to assist with locating the vehicle. The reckless vehicle was then reported traveling southbound on State Highway H as deputies continued northbound to the area.
“The truck continued southbound towards Springfield where a roadside, stationary deputy observed it traveling at a high rate of speed still southbound towards Springfield. The deputy began traveling the direction the truck was last seen. A second stationary deputy near Glenstone and Farm Rd. 102 also observed the speeding, reckless truck traveling southbound where he deployed tire deflation devices with undetermined results. The first deputy could not catchup to the truck before it collided with several vehicles near Glenstone and I-44. The deputy confirmed that the helicopter had sight of the vehicle and then discontinued his efforts to catch up with the truck due to the traffic density and availability of air support. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle. Moments later, it was reported that the vehicle had collided with an uninvolved motorist in the intersection of Glenstone Ave and Kearney St.
The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended by officers from the Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Seabert family,” said Greene County, Missouri, Sheriff Jim Arnott, in the released information. “We are mourning their loss while trying to unravel the motive that caused Lynch to endanger lives all over Northern Greene County. Prior to any known contact with law enforcement, Lynch placed multiple lives in jeopardy by driving recklessly at dangerous speeds, nearly running down pedestrians, driving into head on traffic, and causing multiple crashes.”