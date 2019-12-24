The dictionary describes tradition as “the handing down of information, beliefs or customs from one generation to another.” No one probably thought a tradition was begun when about 12 years ago June Dehlin decided to decorate a tree in honor of Iroquois Memorial Hospice as part of Christmas Tree Lane at the Old Courthouse Museum.
For many years June Dehlin, then of Watseka, served a volunteer with the IMH Hospice following her retirement. Later, she moved to Michigan to be with her daughters, Judy Kinney and Karin Rasmussen. The mother-daughter duo was very close and did lots of things together, including returning to Watseka to decorate the IMH Hospice tree for Christmas Tree Lane. June is still fondly remembered by many in the area through her work with hospice.
In 2018 they returned to Watseka to decorate, with Anya’s assistance, and this time their decorating efforts won them a first-place. Sadly, a couple weeks after returning to Michigan, Kinney passed away. Then, on May 15 of this year, Dehlin passed away.
Being such a close-knit family, several members of June and Judy’s family decided to continue the tradition and once again returned to the Old Courthouse Museum to decorate a tree; however, this year’s tree was dedicated to the memory of June and Judy, and the family intends to continue this memorial tree. They decorated the same tree in the same location (at the bottom of the stairs leading up to the upstairs area of the old courthouse).
Gathering at the museum this past November were several members of June and Judy’s family – some coming from Kentucky and Michigan to honor the memory of their family members and the IMH Hospice. Taking part in the tree-decorating were Tracy Brandenburg, Judy Kinney’s daughter and June’s granddaughter; Tracy’s son, Zayden Brandenburg of Watseka; Loni Dehlin of Streamwood and Steve Dehlin of Bartlett, June’s daughter and son; Amanda Thompson, Judy’s daughter and June’s granddaughter, of Hamilton, Mich.; Maria Dehlin, June’s daughter-in-law, of Bartlett; Anya Brandenburg of Watseka, Tracy’s daughter, Judy’s granddaughter and June’s great-granddaughter; and Karin Rasmussen, June’s daughter, of Louisville, Kentucky.
Christmas time brings about the most common and popular of traditions, so as you gather with your loved ones this season, may you find joy in your hearts and smiles on your faces as you continue the traditions – or begin new ones.