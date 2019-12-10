The United Methodist Church, Crescent City, hosted its annual “Evening of Carols” Dec. 8. About 30 church members and guests enjoyed the program in which they could choose Christmas carols or songs to sing in unison. Rev. Kevin Nourie led the program and Carol Dexter provided accompaniment.
The alter poinsettias were given in memory of loved ones. The Steve Carley family provided flowers for John and Betty Novy and Dale Carley; Jean Jenkins provided them for Ron, David and John Jenkins, and Burt and Agnes Houston; Janet Burke gave hers in honor of Bill Burke and Dawn Crouse; Bob and Kathie O’Connell provided the plants in honor of the Budd Meents family; Gary and Donna Storm dedicated theirs to the Anderson and Storm families; Jean Hiles donated poinsettias in memory of Wayne Hiles, and the Schaefer and Hiles families; William Lange dedicated his in memory of Judith Ann Lange, Carolyn Rapp dedicated hers in memory of Kenny Rapp, Bill and Cindy Pufahl’s plants were in memory of their parents, and Jim and Carol Dexter dedicated their plants in honor of their family, friends and Nancy Dickenson.
This year the church fondly remembered Nancy Dickenson, Bill Burke, Jimmy Gellinger, Eloise Rhoades, Ruth Storm, Elsie Storm and Ed Schroeder.
Rev. Nourie greeted those who attended with Ruth Harvick lighting the Advent candles. Those attending sang “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and Rev. Nourie read a couple Bible scriptures. After singing “Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus,” attendees took turns choosing various Christmas carols and songs to sing together. The ending hymn was “Joy to the World.”
After the program, everyone was invited to enjoy refreshments in the basement.