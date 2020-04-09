The Emergency Telephone Systems Board (ETSB) had a virtual meeting Wednesday evening, with board chairman Charles Alt, board members Jeremy Douglas, Warren Weber, and Joe Young, and 9-1-1 Coordinator Eric Raymond phoning in to conduct the meeting.
It was a shorter meeting, had to make sure the monthly claims were paid, and the board members did approve them.
Raymond gave a report which included some information on what the 9-1-1 center and staff are doing in regards to COVID-19.
He said he’s taken part in webinars and meetings in dealing with response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. He also pointed out that EMTs have had communications with hospitals on what to do. EMTs have been instructed to wear PPEs at all times.
Raymond noted due to HIPAA regulations even emergency officials are not told where there are cases of coronavirus. “But, if there is an individual who has the virus, at an address, first responders will be notified en-route that they are going to a known location with COVID-19 but not who the patient is,” he said.
The week of April 12-18 is Telecommunicator Week.
Telecommunicators have been down one individual who has been, and will be until the end of next week, quarantined because of COVID-19, Raymond said. His person does not have the virus.
Many telecommunicators have pulled their request to use their vacation time as the shelter in place rule has been in effect. Last month’s overtime was slightly less than usual. However, it is expected that April could have some increases due to the quarantined individual not being able to work.
Because of the number of telecommunicators on staff, the area in which they work, and the importance of their job, he said telecommunicators are required to take their temperature prior to coming to work.
Raymond said he’s talked with Area Wide in setting up a way for him to work remotely in the case he couldn’t get to work.
Raymond gave the March ETSB report.
There were 1,884 call out: 1,274 police, 91 fire, 346 ambulance, 136 change of quarters, 24 coroner, and 13 animal control.
There were 4,875 non emergency calls. Telecommunicators worked 85 hours of overtime and the director did not work the radio in March.
Also at the meeting Raymond discussed possibly purchasing an upgrade to the Notepage software used in the 9-1-1 Center. This was tabled as more information was needed.
As for grant updates, he said there hasn’t been any news released pertaining to the additional funding for equipment which has been requested.
The next ETSB meeting is set for 5 p.m. May 6, but, Raymond pointed out, it will likely also be a virtual meeting. Access information will be found on the agenda produced next month.