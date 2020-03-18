The Emergency Telephone Systems Board got a history lesson of they way a few things were set up at the beginning of 9-1-1 service in Iroquois County.
There had been questions about why ETSB was paying for a system which is used by the sheriff’s department, and sheriff Derek Hagen was at the March meeting to explain the history.
The Iroquois County emergency departments use Emergitech for its CAD (computer aided dispatch) systems. At the time of set up, 1994, the idea was to take everything out of the same funds, and they took it out of 9-1-1. Once upon a time, funding for 9-1-1 was set up differently. “ETSB picked the vendor and paid for the vendor,” Hagen said. “They always paid for it.” He said the idea behind it was so as different sheriffs were in office, the software wouldn’t change and, he said, this keeps it so everyone can use it.
The Emergitech systems are used by not just telecommunicators, but also police departments including investigators and the jail.
The CAD system allows for people searches: photos, height/weight, physical markings. “We use the CAD side quite often. We could pick up some of that cost, as well,” Hagen said.
“It sounds like there’s mutual benefit for both sides,” said ETSB member Greg Conrad, who said he was the one who had the initial questions on who pays.
The cost is $34,000 a year for all that the CAD system does, said 9-1-1 director Eric Raymond. It’s paid quarterly, $8,600. What was questioned by Conrad initially was the portion the jail uses, the “slam” system. The cost for this is $1,500 a quarter.
Hagen said if this was a problem for ETSB, he would look at helping with costs in next year’s budget — splitting the cost with ETSB.
“Things are tough all around. This is important enough that I would be willing to go half and half with you folks,” Hagen said. He said he would develop his FY21 and FY22 budgets with that in mind, but he couldn’t promise the next sheriff would, as he doesn’t plan on running for sheriff in the next election.
In other financial matters, the board approved Raymond purchasing up to $500 work of materials to upgrade a computer — additional memory, video card, RAM. He got prices on new computers, which ranged from $1,500 to $2,500.
He said the $154,065.14 grant money from last year’s request has been received. This money was already in the FY20 budget. The other grant of $100,000 is still being processed by the state, he said, as more information was needed and he’s sent that additional information back to the state.
He said the board needs to work up a plan for the FY21 budget to purchase a new generator.
Raymond gave the month’s ETSB report.
There were 2,044 calls: 1,417 police, 95 fire, 349 ambulance, 140 change of quarters, 30 coroner, 13 animal control. Due to a change in the the Evertide server recording system Feb. 10, the number of 9-1-1 calls couldn’t be accurately counted. He said there were 5,095 nonemergency calls. Telecommunicators worked 79.5 hours of overtime and the director worked one hour on the radio.
In his director’s report, he talked about going to a pipeline safety meeting, the town hall meeting on the proposed river conservancy district, CPR training, and MABIS conference, and he conducted a security discussion with a local bank.
Something that needs to be worked on is an issue with first responders not getting text messages in a timely manner. He said it’s an issue with 3G and vtext.com and vzqpix.com. He’ll lead a discussion on the matter at next month's meeting.