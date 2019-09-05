Talented individuals in Iroquois County are invited to take part in the Watseka Family Festival Talent Show Sept. 21.
Blair Hankey, owner of Dancepiration Dance Academy is helping to organize the event.
There are three categories: Youth Division, which is 11 or younger by the day of the Talent Show (Sept. 21), Teen Division, which is 12-17 by the day of the Talent Show, and Adult Division, which is 18 or older by the day of the Talent Show.
Forms can be found on the Facebook pages of Dancepiration Dance Academy or Watseka Family Festival.
“Or you can contact either Mary Cahoe or myself in regards to getting an entry form to fill out and then mailed back to me,” Hankey said.
Hankey said the show is a good way for people to showcase their talents.
“I strongly believe that a local talent show is a great way to start debuting your talents, especially if you get nervous, because they’re smaller crowds, they’re supportive friends/family, and what better way to support your town than to compete with your talents for it,” she said.
“I encourage my dancers who want to start as soloist or dance in a duet to start at a local talent show, because it will be the smallest crowd they’ll see all season. It takes a lot of courage to get up in front of a crowd and showcase something, whether it may be singing, dancing, a magic show, or even stand-up, but the rewards that come along with it or endless.
“Just the confidence you gain alone helps individuals grow so much,” Hankey said. “I remember my first time dancing at the local talent show in front of all my family, friends, and home-town people - the love and support I got was tremendous. I encourage all people of all ages and talent to start somewhere or to grow their talents somewhere and the local talent show is the perfect spot.”
Hankey said if someone has questions they can contact her at blair.hankey99@gmail.com or through the academy’s Facebook page.
Entries will be taken until Sept. 10.
The day of the event, there will be a panel of judges. Entries will be judged on costume, technique and execution, creativity and difficulty and showmanship and entertainment value.