Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a relaxing evening concert, listening to favorite southern gospel songs performed by Kena Clark, her daughter, London Clark and Jayne Henrichs, according to a news release from the library.
This trio will give a late summer concert in the Library at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Kena and Jayne are both long time members of the Natural High singing group.
As members of this group, the two women have shared their musical talents for many years at area concerts. Kena and Jayne have also performed frequently in musical productions at the Country Theatre Workshop near Cissna Park. London has performed on the stage with both of them at this venue, as well. This program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. No sign up is needed. Call the library at 815-432-4544 for more information.