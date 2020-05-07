A local Boy Scout has seen his Eagle Scout project completed.
Gabe Emerson, an Eagle Scout from Watseka Boy Scout Troop 188 created Operation Chaos — Christmas Care Package Drive as his Eagle project.
He, his family members and other volunteers collected items for care packages that could be sent to Company C, 1st Battalion, of the 178th Infantry Regiment, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Kankakee. That brigade was deployed to Afghanistan.
There were so many donated items and monetary donations that Gabe and his volunteers were able to fill 70 large USPS priority mail boxes, said his mom Tina. They also donated the remaining items to Martinton Community Food Pantry. The remaining monetary donations of $735 were sent to the Army Emergency Relief Fund. That fund helps military members and their families whoa re impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emerson said he wants to thank everyone who donated items, money and their time. The unit was thankful for the generosity of those who donated so they could have a little Christmas while they were in Afghanistan, he said. The united returned safely home April 17.
Emerson earned his Eagle Dec. 29, 2019.
Emerson, a senior at Donovan High School from Beaverville, said he and his family know some people who are deployed with the National Guard unit and felt that the military personnel would appreciate the care packages.
The service project is part of the requirements needed to earn the Eagle Scout rank.
“As an Eagle Scout candidate, I am following in the footsteps of my brothers, Noah and Christian, who are both Eagle Scouts,” he said in an earlier story about the project.