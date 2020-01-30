Iroquois County’s Emergency Management Agency continues to eye areas needing caution.
Its coordinator, Eric Ceci, gave his monthly report to the county board policy and procedure committee Thursday morning.
He said he’s still working on updating the county’s hazard mitigation plan.
In the near future there will be a public meeting for planning of mitigation strategies from emergency partners.
Ceci pointed out the county needs to work on more exercises: workshops, table top and fully functioning.
The emergency management advisory committee has been looking at gaps within the county’s EMA and “We need to do more trainings.
He said there are 32 FEMA core capabilities that should be exercised.
Iroquois County has been doing a few every year, but it’s recommended all 32 are completed in a four-year cycle.
Churches and the public have also questioned if there would be an active shooter exercise. He said schools work with the sheriff’s department on these.
Finally, there will be a weather spotter training session March 11.
Tim Drury, Bliss McKnight, was at the meeting to talk about the state’s required sexual harassment training and the county’s policy on drug testing in regards to cannabis.
He said there’s no guidelines released from the state yet. The state says it could be done by Feb. 19, but it might not be available until March.
Bliss McKnight, he said, “has done sexual harassment training for years”. He said it’s waiting for the state to “tweak” its current training.
There’s a chance the training the state expects could be done online, and employees could just do it from a computer.
He said government bodies have until December to be compliant.
As for cannabis, Drury has gotten a copy of the county’s drug policy and he said he wants to make sure it follows the “Cannabis Clean Up Act” from the state.
He said employers can no longer take action on an employee if the test returns positive for cannabis. The employer can’t assume the usage was done during work hours.
He said he also wants to look at the collective bargaining agreement.
Each committee chair explained what’s expected at next week’s meetings.
Health committee chairwoman Barb Offill said regular reports and there will be the monthly Iroquois County Public Health Department service presentation.
Tax/zoning committee chairman Marvin Stichnoth said it will be department head reports.
Management services committee chairman Lyle Behrends said the fertilizer bids will be examined.
Behrends said the judicial and public safety committee will have department head reports.
Highway committee chairman Charles Alt said they’ll review the opening of the annual bid letting Wednesday.
Finance committee chairman Michael McTaggart was not at the meeting.