Ellie Rabe, daughter of Trent and Jessica Rabe, just finished her time as the first Student of the Week for Jody Munsterman’s fourth grade classroom this school year at Crescent City Grade School. Dad is a painter and Mom is the head cook at CCGS. Her nickname is “Jelly,” which she got “from my Mom.” Her older sister, Kylie, is a freshman at Iroquois West High School, and the family also includes two dogs: Daisy and Tiny.
In her spare time, she loves to draw, paint, color and write stories. Her display area included a file containing some of her paintings, writings and drawings, plus she put a couple out on display. She included a large stuffed llama and a dog Bible. Her best friends are Brehna Berry, Kendal Hamilton, Avery Pufahl and Evie Niebuhr. She isn’t currently in any sports but she thinks “I’ll play basketball next year.”
She feels her education is very important as “it will help me with my writings ‘cause Mrs. M has us write a lot.” The thing she likes most about fourth grade is to “just hang out with my friends” and it means “being closer to getting out school.” She loves “when Mrs. M gets us in a circle and we just talk.” She is “kindda” looking forward to middle school next year and she thinks she’ll eventually attend IWHS. Asked about a college education, Ellie said “I don’t want to (go) but my parents want me to.” She hopes to aspire in painting and writing when she’s older as she’s been painting since “I was little – about four years old.” In fact, envisioning her life 20 years from now she sees herself “just sittin’ in bed” painting or writing.
If she could live anywhere she wanted, she would live in California as “I kindda want to live by the ocean.”
The cartoon character she feels most like her is “SpongeBob because everyone thinks I’m funny and I think SpongeBob is funny.” (SpongeBob SquarePants is her favorite TV show.) Ellie was asked if she was a super hero, what would her name be and what would be her special power. She said, “I’m not sure about a name but I would fly and stop time.”
Her life philosophy is to “be funny and tell jokes every day.”
In discussing politics, Ellie was asked who she felt has been the best US president so far and she said “Donald Trump.” She would never consider a run for the US Presidency, but she would be proud to nominate “my Papa – Mark Rabe.”
For her, the person she credits with being her biggest inspiration is “my Papa Gerald Houlihan as he always brings me and Kylie stuff and makes us feel special.”
Ellie was born on May 29 and to her the perfect birthday would be “to have a birthday party. I’d invite everyone in the class and Brehna.” Her favorite flavor of cake is vanilla and her favorite ice cream is Oreo.
Her pet peeves are “people chewing food with their mouths open and loud belches.”
To improve the school she would “make kids just play games” and to improve her community she would ask people to “not throw litter around.” To make the world a better place, she says “stop the wars. There’s wars going on and I think it’s scary.”
Her idea of the perfect day is “eating candy” but not so much she gets sick.
She was given the scenario of sitting in the classroom and starting to daydream – what would her daydream be about? “I’d daydream about what I’ll do when I get home,” she said.
If she was given a large box of Lego’s and she could build anything she wanted, she would build “a giant enclosure – a space that I could fit in. I’d sit there and play on my tablet … have some peace and quiet.”
Asked if there was something she felt she is responsible enough to do but her parents won’t let her, she said, “Well, I want to try and drive a golf cart.”
Born in the age of great technology, she was asked about her favorite invention. She said, “I want a phone but my Mom and Dad won’t let me. I want an Apple phone so I can play games and text friends.”
To her, the luckiest person in the world is her favorite author, Aaron Blabey, who writes “Pig the Pug” books. She thinks he’s lucky because “he’s just like a really good painter. He’s just really good at painting.”
If she could switch places with anything in the world it would be “a fish because I want to breath under water.”
Her favorite school-time memories are when the students in her class got “free comment at the end of the day in kindergarten, first and second grades.”
To her, the dumbest rule she has ever heard of is “not talking (in class).”
Here are some interesting facts about Ellie: Her favorite color is pink, she loves spelling, the dog is her favorite animal, she prefers clothes from Justice, she loves Christmas, her favorite team is the Blackhawks, her favorite athlete is sister Kylie, and her favorite teacher so far is Mrs. M. The person she credits as her favorite comedian is Brehna (Berry), she loves mac and cheese, her favorite veggie is a carrot and her favorite fruit is a banana. Her lucky number is 2, but she doesn’t have a reason why.
Her favorite toy as a child was a pair of the “Boppers” – toys you blew up and put on your fists. She doesn’t remember where they came from but “Mom still has video of Kylie punching me.”
Ellie also wanted to mention other members of her family, which are grandparents Mark and Crystal Rabe, Gerald Houlihan and Stacie Houlihan.