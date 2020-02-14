Elaine E. Juergens, 97, of Danforth passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. She was born on January 19, 1923, the daughter of Otto and Emma (Rosenthal) Schroeder. Elaine married Lloyd Muller. He precedes her in death. She then married LeRoy Juergens. He also precedes her in death.
Elaine is survived by one son Dick (Kathy) Juergens of Massachusetts; a neice Marcia (Rick) Toalson of Texas; two great nephews Brandon (Nicole) Toalson and their daughter Alexis Toalson and Jason (Jamie) Toalson and their children Kerrigan and Krosby Toalson; one grandson Erik Juergens; a dear friend Tammy Dieken of Danforth; and Elaine’s “Iowa Girls” Connie Kuekan, Sandy Butler, Susie Kluesner and Julie Shallow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Lloyd Muller and LeRoy Juergens, one sister Lois Sparenberg, and one son John Juergens.
Elaine worked as a Bookkeeper for Danforth-Gilman Grain Company for over 47 years. She was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church and the Danforth Historical Society. Elaine enjoyed people-watching, going for drives, getting take out from K&H, Dairy Queen ice cream and playing Euchre. She was a fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10am until the 11am funeral service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Burial will follow at Danforth Reformed Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes.
