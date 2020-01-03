The Iroquois County’s Early Risers ToastMasters club meets meets at 7 a.m. Friday mornings at the Copper Pot in Watseka. All guests are welcome, according to information from the group.
At a recent meeting the club president Larry Burton started the meeting and offered the clubs invocation and pledge. The group starts each meeting with Pledge of Allegiance. Joy Williams was this meeting's ToastMaster of the Day and introduced the ‘word of the day’, charity, and encouraged all of the members to make an effort to use it.
Bill Sieveking presented a 10 minute speech on the county’s new crops of hemp and hops. Janice Murray offered up subjects for Table Topics in hopes of getting the New Year started with positive conversations. Marvin Stichnoth responded with his Table Topic reply based on family holidays past.
The public is invited take attend an Early Risers ToastMasters meeting. The group can be found on Facebook.