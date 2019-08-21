The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley has announced the first grant cycle for the Robert K. Dunn Perpetual Charitable Trust Fund. The donor-advised fund was established by the trustees of Mr. Dunn’s estate in 2016, according to a news release from the foundation. The trustees will advise the Community Foundation Board of Directors to grant up to $30,000 to one or multiple organizations that provide direct services to youth in the Greater Kankakee River Valley Area.
Robert “Bob” Dunn was best known for the 45 years he spent as a coach in the Kankakee Jaycees Little League where he coached three all-star teams which reached the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA in 1958, 1962, and 1966. Bob was a role model and mentor for thousands of children and fellow coaches over the years. He passed away in 2014.
The deadline for organizations to apply is 5 p.m. (CST) Sept. 27. To review the grant guidelines and to access the online grant application, visit the Community Foundation’s website, www.cfkrv.org.
The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that builds over time, substantial endowment funds for the community. It seeks to bring together individuals and organizations to identify and understand community issues and grant-making opportunities to enhance the quality of life in Kankakee and Iroquois counties today and for future generations.