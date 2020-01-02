PESOTUM – Illinois State Police District 10 is reporting the arrest of Jeffrey P. Heard, 38, of Pipestone, Minnesota, for possession of a firearm on state supported property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cannabis (94 grams).
According to police reports, at 1:18 p.m. Jan. 2, a red Chevrolet truck driven by a sole male occupant pulled into the restricted parking area located behind District 10 Headquarters. The driver of the vehicle was immediately confronted by a District 10 yrooper. While talking to the driver, the trooper observed that the driver had a handgun on his person. The driver initially refused to provide identification, became irate and started speaking in a nonsensical manner. The driver was removed from the vehicle and ultimately arrested for possession of firearm on state supported property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cannabis. A subsequent inventory was conducted of the truck where three handguns, a rifle, multiple magazines, and approximately 2,400 rounds of ammunition were located. Heard was found to be in possession of the firearms and ammunition as he possesses a valid Minnesota concealed carrying permit. At this time, District 10 personnel do not believe they were a target or that the subject intended any harm to law enforcement.
No further information will be released at this time. The investigation is pending.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.