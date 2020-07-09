WATSEKA — East Central Illinois workNet, which operates an office in Iroquois County, is hosting a drive-thru job fair in Watseka for Iroquois County residents interested in getting back to work or school. The job fair is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14 in the parking lot of the Iroquois County Administrative Building (1001 E. Grant Street, Watseka). East Central Illinois workNet is a program of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, according to information from the agency.
Some of Iroquois County’s top employers will be present and seeking candidates. They are actively hiring in manufacturing, logistics, construction, solar, distribution, logistics, and retail. Workforce development staff from the RPC will also be present with information on how to access paid training while still working or laid off and collecting unemployment benefits. Funds are currently available for eligible applicants who want to further their career or education.
“Not only will this unique job fair help people learn about jobs that are available in Iroquois County, it will help them learn how to get help paying for the training they need,” says Teri Tincher, a Career Planner for the East Central Illinois workNet office in Watseka. “It’s a chance to discover new opportunities and advance their careers.”
People who attend the drive-thru job fair will be able to simply drive through the parking lot to receive information on available employment opportunities and training services, as well as fill out applications. Those wanting more information on the job fair are encouraged to call East Central Illinois workNet at 815-471-7099. They can also schedule an individual appointment.
East Central Illinois workNet assists clients with job search resources while providing specific education and training opportunities for low-income, underemployed, and dislocated workers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, and Piatt Counties. Based at the Illinois workNet Center in Champaign, the program is focused on helping meet the needs of businesses, job seekers, and those who want to further their careers.