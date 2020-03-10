The kindergarten and first grade students at Crescent City Grade School celebrated a week of Dr. Seuss March 2-6. Each day celebrated a different book written by Theodor Seuss Geisel, who was born March 2, 1904.
Students from Heather Johnson’s class who celebrated are Eli Stanley, Ava Grabow, Henry Schunke, Elizabeth Cahoe, Henry Bull, Westin Krumpe and Kaleb Hendershot. First graders of Stephanie Rippe who took part were Adalynn Ulitzsch, Emry Niebuhr, Rylie Brown, Shayne Warren, Brooklynn Rabe, Quinn Butzow, Annabeth Rippe, Aven Bristle, Emily Rogers and Koen Hendershot.
Monday was “The Cat in the Hat” day so students were encouraged to wear their favorite hat and/or red. “Green Eggs and Ham” were celebrated on Tuesday so students were encouraged to wear green. Students could wear their clothes backwards, inside out and/or mismatched, plus crazy hair on “Wacky Wednesday,” and they could wear mismatched socks on Thursday when “Fox in Socks” was celebrated. Friday rounded out the busy week with “The Sleep Book” – students got to wear their pajamas or comfy clothes to school.