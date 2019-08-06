Business name: Watseka Family Table Restaurant
Address: 101 N. Jefferson, Watseka
Phone number: 815-432-2727
Website: Facebook
Owner: Harry and Sammy
Opening date: 1992
Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. everyday
What does this business do?
Food service
What was the reason for starting this business?
To have a job to pay bills
What is the best thing about being located in Watseka/Iroquois County?
Local people, familiar faces
When is your busiest time of the year?
Mother’s Day
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Everything
What is a less popular thing/service you would recommend?
Beef roll. Homemade soup!
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
You get to meet and talk to a lot of people.
What is the biggest downside to owing your own business?
You have to work nights and weekends.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
It’s easy.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
Unsure
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Prepare to sacrifice time with your family for time at the business.