Business name: Watseka Family Table Restaurant

Address: 101 N. Jefferson, Watseka

Phone number: 815-432-2727

Website: Facebook

Owner: Harry and Sammy

Opening date: 1992

Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. everyday

What does this business do?

Food service

What was the reason for starting this business?

To have a job to pay bills

What is the best thing about being located in Watseka/Iroquois County?

Local people, familiar faces

When is your busiest time of the year?

Mother’s Day

What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?

Everything

What is a less popular thing/service you would recommend?

Beef roll. Homemade soup!

What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?

You get to meet and talk to a lot of people.

What is the biggest downside to owing your own business?

You have to work nights and weekends.

What is the biggest misconception about your business?

It’s easy.

When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?

Unsure

What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?

Prepare to sacrifice time with your family for time at the business.