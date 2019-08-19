Business name: Milford Building & Loan Association SB

Address: 131 E. Jones St., Milford

Phone number: 815-889-4140

Opening date: 1883

Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 9 a.m.-noon Thursday; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday

What does this business do?

Home mortgages, CDs, IRAs, Passbook savings

What is the best thing about being located in Milford/Iroquois County?

We know most of our customers personally.

What is the biggest challenge?

Complying with ever-changing government rules and regulations

When is your busiest time of the year?

All year round

What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?

Home loans

What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?

Helping people to own their own home and personalized services

How would you describe your business philosophy?

Helping customers with their financial needs and keep small towns thriving

How has your business changed over the years?

Rules and regulations have become more strict causing more paperwork.

What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?

Take care of the small details.