Business name: Milford Building & Loan Association SB
Address: 131 E. Jones St., Milford
Phone number: 815-889-4140
Opening date: 1883
Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 9 a.m.-noon Thursday; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday
What does this business do?
Home mortgages, CDs, IRAs, Passbook savings
What is the best thing about being located in Milford/Iroquois County?
We know most of our customers personally.
What is the biggest challenge?
Complying with ever-changing government rules and regulations
When is your busiest time of the year?
All year round
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Home loans
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
Helping people to own their own home and personalized services
How would you describe your business philosophy?
Helping customers with their financial needs and keep small towns thriving
How has your business changed over the years?
Rules and regulations have become more strict causing more paperwork.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Take care of the small details.