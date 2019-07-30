Business name: Kingdon’s Home Center
Address: 234 N. Jefferson, Watseka
Phone number: 815-432-5448
Website: kingdonshomecenter.net
Owner: Bob and Ken Kingdon
Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
What does this business do?
We are your local home for quality appliances, flooring, furniture, sealy
mattresses, and Schrock cabinets.
What is the best thing about being located in Watseka/Iroquois County?
Being able to get to know our customers and provide them with quality products.
What is the biggest challenge?
The biggest challenge is time. Finding enough time to handle all that needs to be done.
When is your busiest time of the year?
We are steady all year.
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Service. Being able to service our products helps us stand out. Free local delivery.
We offer free local delivery on the products we sell, as well as haul away of the old items.
What is a less popular thing/service you would recommend?
One of my favorite products that does not get enough attention is the double oven freestanding range. You can cook two items at two different temperatures at the same time. It is available in gas or electric and fits in a standard 30” opening.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
Each day is a different opportunity to help our customers find the right products to fit their needs.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Having pride in supplying quality products to our family and friends.
What is the biggest downside?
Time consuming. To provide the vest possible service, you have to be willing to put in the time that is required.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
The biggest misconception is that the big box stores have the best deals. Quality of the products, delivery and installation option, and service of the items allow local businesses to stand above any box store “deal”.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
“It’s the service that counts.” This is a slogan that has been part of the Kingdon family since Lloyd Kingdon got started the TV and Radio business. We pride ourselves on providing outstanding service during and after the sale.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
Rich and AJ Kingdon will continue the family tradition and provide quality products and service to the community.
How has your business changed over the years?
We have changed our product assortment through the years to continue to change with our customers.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Be ready to invest the time needed to succeed.