Business name: Inside Out
Address: 226 N. Central St., Gilman, IL. 60938
Phone number: 815-265-9905
Website: www.insideoutgilman.com
Owner: Paula Warmbir
Opening date: March 2009
Hours: Thurs.-Sat. Open 11am — 7pm or later (during events); Available to rent any day/time of the week
What does this business do?
Inside Out is a “Wine Bar & Event Venue”. We offer more than 80 wines from the USA and all over the world, beers & spirits. Wine tastings available Thurs., Fri. & Sat.
We bring live music entertainment almost weekly and sometimes on both Friday & Saturday night. Other events include Open Mic Nights (every 4th Friday of the month), Martinis & Karaoke (every 3rd Friday of the month), Murder Mystery Dinners, Food & Wine Pairings with Chef Lindsay from The Longbranch Restaurant & Joe DiMaggio (our very special wine aficionado), Insider’s Book Club (every 3rd Wednesday of the month), Wine Away & Paint classes, etc.
Our “WineNot” wine club offers discounts on specially selected club wines every other month, plus many other member benefits. No fee to join. How is our wine club different? Because of our extensive wine selection, we have never repeated a club wine! Our members enjoy great wines from around the world.
Follow us on Facebook to keep up with “all that’s happening” at Inside Out. Facebook.com/insideoutgilman
What was the reason for starting this business?
Inside Out opened in March 2009 as a gift, home & garden décor retail shop. As independent retail shops began to struggle in an economic downturn Paula began to plan her new vision for Inside Out as a “Wine Bar” in 2015.
What is the best thing about being located in Gilman/Iroquois County?
We are conveniently located off of I-57 & Rt. 24 in Gilman. Our guests come from a 60+ mile radius, because of our unique atmosphere, great entertainment and outstanding wine list!
What is the biggest challenge?
The biggest challenge is for new customers to find us. Because, once they discover Inside Out, they love it and keep coming back.
When is your busiest time of the year?
That’s a hard one to answer, as we have events year round. November/December are probably the busiest because of the holidays and we book more private parties/events that time of year.
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Wine, beer & spirits, entertainment & friendships!
What is a less popular thing/service you would recommend?
Renting Inside Out for private parties and events, because many people are not aware of that as an option. People have hosted their bridal or wedding showers, class reunions, retirement parties, etc. at Inside Out. They love the atmosphere without having to do much or any extra decorating. Our tables are already set up with black tablecloths and candle centerpieces. Businesses have also used Inside Out for meetings, seminars and holiday parties.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
Making people happy by giving them a unique place to relax and enjoy with family and friends. And, bringing awesome live music entertainment.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Enjoying my favorite beverage with friends and great entertainment!
What is the biggest downside?
That’s a hard question…we love it so much, we can’t think of any!
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
We are not just a wine bar…we have a full bar, including beers and spirits. Or, that we are still the gift, home and garden décor shop we were a few years ago.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
Treat each guest as special as they are! We’ve created an atmosphere that is different from a typical “bar”. We want our guests to feel welcomed and enjoy our relaxing space, whether it is on our main floor, upstairs in our “Speakeasy” or beautiful patio garden. We bring people together to have fun and build new friendships with other guests.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
No. Our families already have successful careers, but we would be thrilled if one of our great “fans” would like to continue on with Inside Out!
How has your business changed over the years?
Inside Out started as gift, home & garden décor shop 10 years ago. Paula’s vision of a Wine Bar & Event Venue came to fruition about 4 years ago.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Follow your dreams, but be prepared. Do your research and due diligence. I absolutely love my job, but there is a lot more to running a business that you might think.