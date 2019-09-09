Business name: Danforth Antique Divas
Address: 103 S. Front St., Danforth
Phone number: (815) 383-2275
Website: On Facebook as Danforth Antique Divas
Owner: Operated by Sue Gray, Vickie Giles, and Jennifer Giles
Opening date: October 2007
Hours: Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (other hours by chance or appointment)
What does this business do?
Offer antiques, home decor and unique collectible items for our customers' shopping enjoyment
What was the reason for starting this business?
Two friends sharing a passion for antiques and unique pieces
What is the best thing about being located in Danforth/Iroquois County?
The Danforth Antique Divas are a hidden treasure in a charming town
What is the biggest challenge?
Being careful not to overload the shop
When is your busiest time of the year?
The major holidays
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
One on one interaction with our customers
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
Designing the shop and seeing our customer's reactions
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
The flexibility in creating designs and scheduling events to share with our customers
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
How fun and easy it is to "run and antique store" and that only women enjoy shopping for antiques
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
The Danforth Antique Divas is already a family-operated business so we're sure it will carry on.
How has your business changed over the years?
There has been a greater interest in architectural, industrial and custom pieces.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
If you have a dream, go for it!