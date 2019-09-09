Business name: Danforth Antique Divas

Address: 103 S. Front St., Danforth

Phone number: (815) 383-2275

Website: On Facebook as Danforth Antique Divas

Owner: Operated by Sue Gray, Vickie Giles, and Jennifer Giles

Opening date: October 2007

Hours: Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (other hours by chance or appointment)

What does this business do?

Offer antiques, home decor and unique collectible items for our customers' shopping enjoyment

What was the reason for starting this business?

Two friends sharing a passion for antiques and unique pieces

What is the best thing about being located in Danforth/Iroquois County?

The Danforth Antique Divas are a hidden treasure in a charming town

What is the biggest challenge?

Being careful not to overload the shop

When is your busiest time of the year?

The major holidays

What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?

One on one interaction with our customers

What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?

Designing the shop and seeing our customer's reactions

What is the best thing about owning your own business?

The flexibility in creating designs and scheduling events to share with our customers

What is the biggest misconception about your business?

How fun and easy it is to "run and antique store" and that only women enjoy shopping for antiques

When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?

The Danforth Antique Divas is already a family-operated business so we're sure it will carry on.

How has your business changed over the years?

There has been a greater interest in architectural, industrial and custom pieces.

What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?

If you have a dream, go for it!

