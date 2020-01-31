Braden Klecan, 7th grade student at Donovan Junior High School, was recently honored as a class winner of the Iroquois Soil and Water Conservation District Conservation Poster Contest, according to information from the SWCD.
The poster contest is open to all students in third through eighth grade who either attend an Iroquois County school or physically live in Iroquois County; poster contest theme changes each year and the contest is held in November and December. Posters are judged by the Iroquois SWCD Board of Directors. “Where Would We Bee Without Pollinators?” was the Poster Contest theme.