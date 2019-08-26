The Donovan school district is accepting applications to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of Eric Schmidt.
The individual selected will serve on the school board from the date of appointment to May 1, 2021, according to the news release.
Applicants should show familiarity with the board’s policies regarding general duties and responsibilities of a board and a board member, including fiduciary responsibilities, conflict of interest, ethics, and gift ban. The board’s policies are available at the district office and on the district’s homepage at www.donovanschools.org.
Applications can be obtained at Donovan Elementary School, 2561 E. US Hwy 52, Donovan, Illinois beginning Aug. 26.
Submit applications to Toby Coates, district superintendent, by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.