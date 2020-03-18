Donovan District 3 Board of Education had its February meeting.
Under old business the junior high graduation was set for May 21 and the high school graduation was set for May 22, according to information provided by superintendent Toby Coates.
Under new business, the board approved these action items:
— An overnight stay for High School Girls Basketball team to State Tournament Feb. 28-29.
— A second round SMPG for FY20.
— A 2020-21 school calendar.
— A preschool intergovernmental agreement with Milford for the 2020-21 school year.
It opted out of transitional math offering for 2020-21 school year.
Out of executive session, the board approved
— The resignation of Molly Knapper and Andrea Switzer.
— The resolution authorizing non-reemployment of PEL employee DeAnna Kiifner for the 2020-21 school year.
— The resolution authorizing non-reemployment of PEL employee Dan Hook for the 2020-21 school year.